Christian McCaffrey’s fiancée Olivia Culpo details ‘horror story’ of London wardrobe malfunction

Olivia Culpo missed Christian McCaffrey's big game against the Philadelphia Eagles, as she made her way across the pond for the British Fashion Awards. The annual event that takes place in London, England each year brings out some of the most daring and eye-catching fashion looks of the year.

The former Miss Universe and Miss USA arrived on the red carpet of the awards in a long, black dress with a plunging neckline. The sculpted gown had pink embellishments around the waist and she added to the look with a sleek hairstyle down to her shoulders.

The style, however, didn't come without its challenges and Culpo detailed it in a TikTok post that she titled "BFA Horror Story."

“We're in the car, we stopped short, I feel a rip, I look down and my dress ripped. I guess it’s not that bad, but it broke my heart a little bit, I’m not gonna lie. You come all the way to London and your dress breaks.”

In the video, Olivia Culpo told her followers that on the car ride to the event, the driver stopped short in traffic. When she looked down, she saw that the tan fabric on the bodice of the dress had ripped.

She was frustrated that she made the trip to London and then the dress ripped just minutes before she hit the red carpet. While she was upset about what had happened, Culpo said that it really didn't look that bad.

What designer was Olivia Culpo wearing at British Fashion Awards?

Olivia Culpo's stunning dress that she walked the red carpet of the British Fashion Awards in was designed by Miss Sohee. The dress was part of the Spring 2023 Couture line and was seen on runways during various fashion weeks throughout the year.

The black velvet dress wasn't the first time that Culpo has donned a dress from the famous designer.

Miss Sohee, whose real name is Sohee Park, is a London-based South Korean women's designer. Culpo also wore one of Miss Sohee's dresses to the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023.

Culpo is rumored to be tying the knot with fiancee Christian McCaffrey in the coming months. She is yet to give details about her wedding dress or who she chose to design her wedding gown. As a model and former Miss Universe, the options of designers are plentiful.

Culpo and the San Francisco 49ers running back will get married in her hometown in New England.