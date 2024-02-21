Christian McCaffrey's fiancee Olivia Culpo, George Kittle's wife Claire still coping with heartbreak in Mexico after 49ers' Super Bowl loss

More than a week after the San Francisco 49ers' Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the loved ones of some of their biggest stars are still feeling the pain.

Shortly after Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle failed to clinch their first Lombardi trophy, they and their respective partners, Olivia Culpo and Claire Kittle (as well as Kyle Juszczyk and wife Kristin), headed to Mexico to begin the offseason.

They have seemingly still have not been able to move on, if the TikTok video with the inscreen caption "If you're wondering how we're holding up" is any indication:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Claire: I will give the pain a 10."

"Culpo: A lot of people do tell you it's not that bad, and things like that. But me, personally, it hurt really (6x) bad."

49ers planning to announce new defensive coordinator following Super Bowl defeat

The aforementioned Super Bowl loss came after a 49ers defensive collapse, including giving up a rush by Patrick Mahomes with around two minutes left in overtime, putting the Chiefs in the red zone.

A few plays later, he found Mecole Hardman for the game-winning touchdown. McCaffrey had particularly strong words for the situation:

"I think you go look at the self-inflicted wounds we had, and we just beat ourselves."

Three days after the game, the 49ers surprised fans by firing defensive coordinator Steve Wilks after a single season. Coach Kyle Shanahan called the decision hard to do but one that had to happen for the betterment of the team:

"It just ended up not being the right fit. And it hurt for me to do this, but that's exactly why I had to. ... But it was just for his background and how it ended up with us, it was harder than it needed to be, and I felt it would improve us going a different direction."

On Tuesday, The Athetic's Tim Kawakami reported that Shanahan had identified his fourth D in five seasons and could make an announcement soon alongside general manager John Lynch. However, he did not divulge the person's identity:

Expand Tweet

However, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, it will be an internal hire, rather than an external one.

On his eponymous podcast, he floated the name of assistant Nick Sorensen, whose, most notable coaching achievement so far is winning Super Bowl XLVIII with divisional rivals Seattle Seahawks, as a potential successor.