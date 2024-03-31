Christian McCaffrey's fiancee Olivia Culpo gets candid on having kids with 49ers star

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo are expected to tie the knot this year.

The popular couple has been engaged for over a year, constantly going out of their way to share updates and news with fans. They made sure to reveal their engagement via social media, along with timely wedding check-ins.

However, during a recent Q&A session on her Instagram, Culpo answered a few wedding-related questions her followers and fans had. One question, of course, was about her having children with Christian McCaffrey in the future.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Olivia Culpo on having children with fiancé Christian McCaffrey

"Do you want kids?" the ask read.

Culpo, also joking a little about the number of children she wants, said:

"In my head I want a million!!!! I wonder how many I'll actually end up having".

Having said that, the two have been preparing for their wedding for quite some time.

Christian McCaffrey's fiancee Olivia Culpo shares wedding updates on Instagram (Image credit: @oliviaculpo IG)

In an earlier update, Culpo revealed that the two even went cake testing together, adding a short clip of them at Rhode Island along with it. The former Miss Universe even apologized for the San Francisco 49ers star whistling in the background.

"Don't mind Christian the whistler," Culpo wrote.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are all ready to start a life together

Probably taking the NFL season and their hectic schedules into consideration, both Christian McCaffrey and Culpo took some time to plan their wedding.

As the 2023 NFL season wrapped up, Culpo shared a sweet moment on social media:

Thanking God for a healthy season, Culpo said:

"Thanking God for a healthy season and for putting my best friend on this earth. Now let’s get married!"

McCaffrey, of course, credited his fiancee for managing all the arrangements.

The 49ers star, who made it to his first Super Bowl with the team, was asked about their wedding during a press conference in February.

“She’s done a hell of a job," McCaffrey said. "She’s definitely steering the ship when it comes to anything regarding the wedding as of now, but I give my input when needed, but obviously her style is unbelievable and everything she wants I also like, so it’s going really well."

Despite multiple updates and Instagram Q&As, Culpo and McCaffrey haven't confirmed any wedding venue details.