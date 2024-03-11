IN PHOTOS: Olivia Culpo, Christian McCaffrey switch to much-needed 'vacation mode' ahead of summer wedding

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are all set for the summer wedding of their dreams.

Engaged in 2023, the couple have waited months to plan their wedding. With the 2024 offseason here, Culpo and McCaffrey are ready for their dream wedding.

In a new IG post, Culpo shared some snaps from their ocean-side vacation. The couple seemed to be detoxing and enjoying their time. Previously, Culpo shared some wedding updates with fans on Instagram.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey take offseason vacation

"Vacation mode 🤍" Olivia added in the caption.

Olivia had previously shared a few snaps about her vacation on her IG stories.

Image Credit: Christian McCaffrey's fiancée Olivia Culpo's official IG account (@oliviaculpo)

Culpo shared a few clicks from the trip, where the happy couple posed together for the mirror. They seemed to have spent some time by the water, writing, "Hello beach".

In another update, Culpo and Christian McCaffrey went cake tasting, probably ticking off a few items on their wedding checklist. The couple were also in Rhode Island, which could be a possible wedding destination for the two.

Image Credit: Olivia Culpo's official IG account (@oliviaculpo)

In one video, McCaffrey was whistling in the background:

"Don't mind Christian the whistler," Culpo wrote.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are hyped for their summer wedding

After the 2023 NFL season wrapped up, Olivia shared a sweet message on IG for the San Francisco 49ers star.

Culpo thanked the stars for a healthy 2023 NFL season, which also gave McCaffrey his first Super Bowl appearance. Now, however, the two are focusing on their wedding.

In a press conference, McCaffrey was asked about his wedding, and the NFL player credited Culpo for her exemplary planning and effort. While he was busy with the league, the former Miss Universe took hold of their wedding prep.

“She’s done a hell of a job. She’s definitely steering the ship when it comes to anything regarding the wedding as of now, but I give my input when needed, but obviously her style is unbelievable and everything she wants I also like, so it’s going really well."

That being said, neither McCaffrey nor Olivia have confirmed their wedding date or venue.