San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and his fiancee, Olivia Culpo are gearing up for their wedding day. Although the couple hasn't announced an official date for their upcoming nuptials, it appears to be quickly approaching.

Culpo shared a video on TikTok of the couple's recent wedding party. It begins by showing the cute decorations which included a banner of childhood photos of Culpo and McCaffrey. The former Miss Universe wore a blue and white floral dress, while McCaffrey wore a white dress shirt and black pants. The post titled "How our bridal party started vs. how it ended" included a glimpse of a toast amongst the entire party and sweet moments between the couple.

"Can’t take me anywhere but the altar!!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The night apparently got wild, as the ending of Olvia Culpo's video shows Christian McCaffrey holding her purse as they walked into a home. Then with her sitting in the bathroom with a cut on her knee, as well as an image of another family member attempting to scrub blood out of the carpet of another room.

Culpo didn't give details as to what happened to her knee, but her caption poked fun at herself for the incident.

Olivia Culpo snaps photo of Christain McCaffrey sleeping during wedding prep

Olvia Culpo has shared some of her wedding preparations as well as celebrations ahead of her and Christian McCaffrey's big day. Last fall she told her social media followers that the wedding would take place in her home state of Rhode Island.

Just a few weeks ago, the couple finalized some last-minute details for their wedding day via video chat. Olivia Culpo shared a photo which shows the San Francisco 49ers running back falling asleep during their meeting as she had her head resting on his shoulder.

Christian McCaffrey began to fall asleep during a recent wedding planning meeting.

During Super Bowl week, McCaffrey told reporters that Olivia Culpo was in charge of all of the wedding planning and was doing a great job thus far.

Christian McCaffrey:

“She’s done a hell of a job. She’s definitely steering the ship when it comes to anything regarding the wedding as of now, but I give my input when needed, but obviously her style is unbelievable and everything she wants, I also like, so it’s going really well."

The running back shared how grateful he was that she was willing and able to take control of the planning while he was concentrating on the NFL season.