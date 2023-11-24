Christian McCaffrey's fiancée Olivia Culpo stunned over RB's bloody bruises after Seahawks-49ers

Olivia Culpo showed another side of the NFL after revealing fiancée Christian McCaffrey's bumps and bruises from playing. On Thursday night, the San Francisco 49ers traveled to play the Seattle Seahawks in a Thanksgiving primetime matchup, hoping for first place in the division.

Culpo posted videos of McCaffrey on her Instagram stories. The running back was shirtless in the video, and the former Miss Universe showed cuts and bruises on his back. She then showed bruises on his triceps, which he told her he sustained from the turf at Lumen Field.

“Thursday night games. What a stud.”

“Oh my God… Everything is fine. Everything is going to be just fine.”

Olivia Culpo was shocked to see the injuries Christian McCaffrey suffered on Thursday night.

Culpo then showed their bedding saying she had washed it two days earlier. There was dried blood on the sheets and blankets from McCaffrey's injuries. Culpo mentioned that one cut on his elbow is there for at least six months. She joked that 'everything would be fine' as the San Francisco 49ers running back was unphased by the injuries he was dealt during the game.

The San Francisco 49ers did get the NFC West divisional win over the Seattle Seahawks with a dominant 31-13 performance.

Olivia Culpo declares she's Christian McCaffrey's biggest fan

Olivia Culpo attended the San Francisco 49ers away game at Lumen Field against the San Francisco 49ers on Thanksgiving evening.

Olivia Culpo expresses her admiration for her husband.

Culpo shared a picture of her wearing a "Run CMC" shirt as a nod to the running back's nickname. When he walked in and hugged her, she yelled that she was his number one fan:

“I’m your No. 1 fan. It’s me!!!”

Earlier in the day, the former Miss USA winner posted a video of her preparing for the big game. She then told her social media followers she needed good vibes for McCaffrey.

She also mentioned in her video how nervous she was as a division win is huge for the team moving forward toward the playoffs.