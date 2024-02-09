Christian McCaffrey's mom Lisa claims fire alarm at 49ers hotel was an 'inside job' to disrupt Super Bowl prep

The San Francisco 49ers were abruptly woken up at 6:00 a.m. on Thursday due to a fire alarm at their hotel outside Las Vegas. And the 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey's mother believes the incident, which had the alarm ringing for about 25 minutes, was an 'inside job.'

Lisa McCaffrey and Ashley Adamson recorded their "Your Mom" podcast live from Radio Row in Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon. McCaffrey claimed the team was deliberately awakened by the alarm earlier that morning:

“A little insider info, they did have the alarm pulled at 6 a.m. at the hotel.”

One hundred percent [it was an inside job] because there was no emergency supposedly … [it went off] for 25 minutes."

Adamson asked Lisa McCaffrey who she thought did it.

“I don’t know … Their hotel is big-time lockdown," Lisa McCaffrey said, "so I don’t think it was a fan infiltrating. I bet it was maybe an employee from Kansas City.”

Lisa McCaffrey joked that she would find out where the Kansas City Chiefs stayed and do the same. ESPN reported on Thursday that a hotel representative told them that none of the guests were asked to evacuate as they quickly determined it wasn't an emergency.

Christian McCaffrey's mother was emotional after the NFC title win

Christian McCaffrey will play in the first Super Bowl of his career this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. After the 49ers defeated the Detroit Lions to secure their trip to Super Bowl LVIII, Lisa McCaffrey said she became emotional.

Christian McCaffrey's mother disclosed the details on her podcast, "Your Mom," just days later:

"I left where we were sitting and I went into the gender-neutral bathroom, because it was a private bathroom, shut the door, locked it and I just started bawling.

“It was awful. I was crying and people were coming in and out of our little suite and nobody could say the right thing, and it wasn’t them, it was just nobody could say the right thing, and I’m literally welling up, so I just run in, the bathroom happened to be open, I locked the door and cried for 10 minutes, and then we got back out there and persevered.”

Lisa McCaffrey will look forward as her son and the San Francisco 49ers take the field on Sunday.