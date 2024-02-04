Christian McCaffrey’s mom says Taylor Swift is “dead” to her in build-up to 49ers’ Super Bowl showdown vs Chiefs 

San Francisco 49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey is preparing for his Super Bowl debut and is aiming to help the franchise lay the ghost of their heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the biggest game of the season in 2020.

The running back isn't the only one in his house who's locked in. His mother, Lisa McCaffrey, is also preparing for the Super Bowl by giving up listening to Taylor Swift's songs. The pop icon is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and will be in attendance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to support her boyfriend and his team.

Swift's support for the Chiefs has prompted Lisa McCaffrey to ban her music in her house. On Culpo's podcast called 'Your Mom,' she said,

“I refuse to listen to Taylor Swift songs for the next couple days.. I love her, I love the relationship, but we are boycotting any T. Swift songs. If she pops up on the radio station … nope. She’s dead to us this week.”

Lisa's temporary ban on Swift is the most she can do to support her son.

Olivia Culpo buys suite at Super Bowl for Lisa McCaffrey

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey's fiancee and model Olivia Culpo

Lisa McCaffrey had planned to ditch the suite life and sit in the stands during the Super Bowl to save money. On the Your Mom podcast, she said:

“We looked into a suite, and none of us can afford it. Not even Christian, money bags over there — nor money bags Olivia.. So, we’re not in a suite. I’ll tell you that right now."

However, Olivia Culpo fact-checked her future mother-in-law in an Instagram story, writing:

"Fake News! Happy Birthday Lisa I bought you a suite."

The suite ticket at the Allegiant Stadium ranges from $300,000 to $2.5 million. The one Culpo bought was probably on the expensive end of the spectrum. That's a pretty steep price tag on a birthday gift. However, the model was intent on ensuring the McCaffreys had the finest experience money can offer when they cheer for Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl.