Christian McCaffrey's mother Lisa celebrates future daughter-in-law Olivia Culpo's birthday with heartfelt message

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey have made the most of her birthday celebration. Her loved ones, of course, have left no stone unturned to celebrate Culpo's birthday.

In a recent Instagram story, Christian McCaffrey's mother, Lisa, took to wishing her soon-to-be daughter-in-law. Sharing a few photos on Instagram, Lisa even added a sweet caption for Olivia Culpo.

Christian McCaffrey's mom Lisa shares Olivia Culpo's birthday posts (Image credit: @lisamccaffrey IG)

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful, talented and hardworking soon to be Daughter-in-law. Love, Your soon to be Monster-In-Law," McCaffrey's mother Lisa wrote on Instagram.

One photo Lisa shared was from her sleepover slumber party with the Culpo sisters. The group of four seemed to bond before Culpo's wedding to McCaffrey, the former Miss Universe, stating that Lisa now has daughters.

"[Lisa McCaffrey] finally has daughters!" Culpo wrote in her post's caption.

That being said, Christian McCaffrey also wished Culpo. Referring to her as his to-be wife, McCaffrey wrote:

"Happy Birthday to my soon to be wife! I love you ❤️".

Apart from McCaffrey, his mother and Culpo's sisters, George Kittle and his wife Claire, were also among the friends who wished her on social media.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's wedding countdown has begun

Engaged last year, Culpo and Christian McCaffrey have been teasing their wedding day for months. Culpo has continued to provide fans with timely updates while also getting together with her family for a long-due engagement party.

In an interview with People in May, Culpo revealed that the countdown to her wedding has already begun:

“The countdown is on,” Culpo said. “It's happening.”

Culpo even spoke about the San Francisco 49ers star:

“I'm looking forward to marrying my best friend. I'm very excited for that next chapter, and I feel very lucky. He's a great guy".

While Culpo has provided fans and followers with multiple updates, the couple has yet to share a definite date or wedding venue.

