IN PHOTOS: Olivia Culpo stuns in red as vacation fever takes over ahead of dream wedding with Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are all set to get married this year.

Engaged early last year, the popular couple has been waiting a few months to finally tie the knot. With multiple commitments including the 2023 NFL season for McCaffrey, the pair seems to have set a date during the 2024 offseason.

Of course, the couple has continued to relax, enjoying some downtime during vacation before the wedding.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a recent post on IG, Olivia Culpo shared a few holiday clicks, stunning in a beautiful red dress.

Not only has Olivia been spending time with her fiance Christian McCaffrey, but also a few friends who accompanied her on the trip. She even added a few photos on her IG stories:

Image Credit: Olivia Culpo's official IG account (@oliviaculpo)

McCaffrey and Culpo have been vacationing during the offseason, already having shared multiple snippets into their wedding prep. Culpo previously shared a story of tasting wedding cake with the San Francisco 49ers star, along with a clip of McCaffrey whistling in Rhode Island.

Olivia Culpo and fiance Christian McCaffrey go cake tasting

Though the couple is yet to reveal any more details about the wedding, their wedding could take place in Rhode Island.

Christian McCaffrey credited Olivia Culpo for handling all the wedding preparations

Earlier this year, McCaffrey played his first Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs.

During the press conference, though, the NFL was asked about their wedding. CMC ended up crediting Culpo completely, glad that she could take over and handle everything despite her own busy schedule.

“She’s done a hell of a job. She’s definitely steering the ship when it comes to anything regarding the wedding as of now, but I give my input when needed, but obviously her style is unbelievable and everything she wants I also like, so it’s going really well."

Having said that, the couple has yet to confirm their wedding date or venue.

Culpo has previously hinted at it being a summer wedding, most likely before the 2024 NFL season begins.