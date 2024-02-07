Christian McCaffrey's mother, Lisa, is all set to begin 2024 on a high note. Not only is her son headed to the Super Bowl and planning his wedding, but she is also celebrating her birthday in style with her future daughter-in-law, Olivia Culpo.

Culpo, who took to Instagram to wish Lisa, made sure to add the most heartwarming stories and captions:

Olivia Culpo wishes fiancé Christian McCaffrey's mother Lisa happy birthday on Instagram (Image Credit: @oliviaculpo IG)

In the second photo, Culpo posed with Lisa at what looked like a Niners party. Culpo's wish was unique, referring to Lisa as 'wild and crazy.'

"Happy birthday to my wild and crazy mother in law!!!! Best mom ever!!! Love you [Lisa McCaffrey]".

In another clip, she recorded a performance of sorts by Lisa, thanking her for 'all the free entertainment.'

The last story, however, featured Lisa, her sister Sophia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey. The family seemed to be eating cookies together, and the cookie bits stuck to their teeth as Olivia filmed them.

"These are not a first date cookie [Lisa, Sophia]. I'm dying."

Olivia and Lisa seem to share a close bond and are often seen attending Niners games together.

Christian McCaffrey's mother, Lisa, shared her emotional experience after the Niners NFC title win

Lisa McCaffrey couldn't be prouder of her son's first-ever Super Bowl appearance. However, with the 49ers down 24-7 at halftime, there wasn't much to hope for.

"I left where we were sitting and I went into the gender-neutral bathroom, because it was a private bathroom, shut the door, locked it and I just started bawling," Lisa said about her experience at halftime.

“It was awful. I was crying and people were coming in and out of our little suite and nobody could say the right thing, and it wasn’t them, it was just nobody could say the right thing, and I’m literally welling up, so I just run in, the bathroom happened to be open, I locked the door and cried for 10 minutes, and then we got back out there and preserved.”

However, the San Francisco 49ers outscored the Detroit Lions 27-7 in the second half. Christian McCaffrey had 132 total yards (90 rushing and 42 receptions) in San Francisco's 34-31 win.

The 49ers will be facing the Kansas City Chiefs on February 11 in Las Vegas.