Earlier this year, Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo made their relationship official by confirming their engagement.

The San Francisco 49ers star pulled off a surprise engagement, making sure to create a special memory with the Culpo sister. In fact, they even captured their moment on camera as they shared it with fans later on.

However, in a previous interview TikTok video with Amazon Live, Culpo spoke about how McCaffrey alledgedlly tricked her by appearing uninterested. Apparently, he was doing it on purpose to annoy Culpo, who took the bait and felt hurt:

He said:

"I tried to hint at what I wanted and he was just so uninterested. He was doing it on purpose. I was getting so annoyed. Honestly, like, my feelings were getting hurt, but he just wanted it to be a surprise. So it was absolutely amazing."

Culpo seems to be hinting at the ring Christian McCaffrey gave her, which is just as impressive. A highlight even during her recent Cannes appearence, the ring apparently costs anywhere between $100 thousand to $200 thousand.

Of course, the exact price hasn't been disclosed.

Image Credit: Ring Concierge (via Page Six)

Ring Concierge's founder and CEO Nicole Wegman, who was one of the people who worked on the ring, revealed details of the process:

“We worked with Christian to thoughtfully design a ring that encompassed Olivia’s trendsetting style while still remaining timeless".

Olivia Culpo is focusing on finding the perfect dress for wedding to Christian McCaffrey

While there is no wedding date revealed publically, Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are certainly prepping for their big day. Probably one of their most special days, it will be important for the two celebrities to perfect the choices to their liking.

However, choosing a wedding dress might not be as easy as Culpo thought. In an interview with E! News, Culpo said:

"It's hard because with the dress, I have so many ideas — so many things I'm really excited about. I want to show Christian, but he's like, 'No, I can't see. Don't show me because it needs to be a surprise!'"

Christian McCaffrey proposed to Olivia Culpo. Image Credit: Olivia Culpo's official Instagram (@oliviaculpo)

Together since 2019, one can expect more wedding updates from the popular NFL couple.She wrote on IG Story:

“We tried to keep this quiet for as long as possible but apparently word travels fast. I’m marrying my best friend. I love you so much, fiancé.”

While they might keep details private, both Culpo and McCaffrey did end up sharing their enagement news via social media.

Poll : 0 votes