Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, is enjoying her pregnancy journey. The couple are expecting their first child, and Culpo often shares pictures and videos of her pregnancy journey.

Ad

The former Miss Universe is collecting snippets of the baby's journey, and on Thursday, she posted a photo that included several black and white snaps, along with a rare glimpse of her journal. She added a caption that read:

"Really doing all the tingssssss."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo offers rare glimpse into journal to capture pregnancy memories/@oliviaculpo

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Earlier in the offseason, Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey organized a lavish baby shower for their upcoming child. On May 8, Mrs. McCaffrey shared a few pictures of the baby shower on her Instagram account with four white hearts in the caption.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The couple had their baby shower in Newport, Rhode Island, the state where Olivia Culpo grew up. She wore a pastel-colored dress, while her husband, Christian McCaffrey, donned a cream-colored suit. They also tied the knot in her home state.

Olivia Culpo celebrates Christian McCaffrey's birthday in a heartfelt post on Instagram

Christian McCaffrey turned 29 on June 7. His wife, Olivia Culpo, celebrated the big day by sharing a few pictures of her husband on her Instagram account and sending her best wishes.

Ad

She penned a message, calling the NFL RB her "favorite person":

"Happy birthday to my favorite person. Every year with you somehow feels more meaningful than the last and I really can’t believe I get to share this life- and everything ahead- with you 🥹❤️❤️ @christianmccaffrey."

Ad

Olivia Culpo shared a few romantic pictures with her husband in the post, including snaps from when they were dating, and also a picture of their wedding day. She also shared a picture from when they announced their pregnancy, along with several other snaps.

The couple sparked dating rumors back in 2019, tied the knot in June 2024 and are now expecting their first child.

Also read: Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo remembers epic wedding after-party: "Take me back"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.