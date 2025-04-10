Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo picks up a new hobby in her second trimester

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Apr 10, 2025 18:45 GMT
2024 Fox Upfront - Source: Getty
2024 Fox Upfront - Source: Getty

Christian McCaffrey’s wife, model and ex-Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, seems to have found a new dessert passion while pregnant. On Thursday, Culpo posted a snapshot of a DIY creamy cake, indicating she is trying her hand at culinary arts.

Culpo's post featured a creamy cake she made. In a subsequent story, she dedicated the baked good to her mother, Susan Culpo, captioning it:

"Happy Birthday mom!"
Olivia Culpo&#039;s IG Story
Olivia Culpo's IG Story

The model's recent baking efforts coincide with her second trimester, a period when many expectant mothers find increased energy after the initial pregnancy symptoms subside.

Although Culpo has not directly expressed her new baking interest, this social media engagement represents a significant departure from her typical fashion and beauty posts.

Culpo's foray into baking follows several other pregnancy-related revelations she's been candid about in recent interviews. She spoke last week to Forbes about adopting softer drugstore products over high-end skincare products to suit her evolving skin demands due to pregnancy.

Christian McCaffrey’s wife is evolving into a motherhood

During an interview, Culpo spoke of her increasing appreciation for her mother's homemaker skills, specifically regarding food preparation.

"Food just makes a house feel like home. I definitely want that same feeling in my house too," Culpo said in a late March interview.

Even though she confessed cooking still scares her, she also confided that she hopes to build similar traditions in her home.

Her pregnancy has brought on a few shifts in perspective, especially where her relationship with her mother is concerned.

"She's been so helpful, especially in the beginning when things were really tough," Culpo said of Susan Culpo.

Aside from the kitchen, Culpo has also kept herself occupied professionally. She introduced the "Cupshe x Olivia Culpo's Vacation Edit" – a 30-piece swim line featuring bikinis, one-piece suits and cover-ups ranging between $25.99 and $41.99.

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Edited by Krutik Jain
