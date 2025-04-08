Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo adores her baby bump in beautiful white dress

Christian McCaffrey and his wife, Olivia Culpo, visited his mother's house over the weekend. The Miss USA pageant later shared a glimpse of the visit with her fans on social media. For her family outing, Culpo kept her style classic as she wore a beautiful white midi dress.

On Tuesday, Culpo posted a handful of pictures from her visit to her mother-in-law's house on her Instagram story. In one of the pictures, Culpo can be seen posing with her baby belly while showing off her outfit.

Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo adores her baby bump in a beautiful white dress (Image Source: Culpo/IG)

Christian McCaffrey visited his parents’ house shortly after making a trip to his high school in Colorado, for the retirement ceremony of his No 5 jersey. The San Francisco 49ers star was accompanied by his wife, who later penned down an emotional note for the running back.

On Monday, Olivia Culpo paid a special tribute to Christian McCaffrey via an Instagram post, featuring pictures from his jersey retirement ceremony at Valor Christian High School in Colorado. Along with the pictures, Culpo penned down a heartwarming message, which read:

"Yesterday was emotional in the best way. Watching Christian’s high school jersey get retired was a powerful, full-circle moment — one that reminded me of all the grit, sacrifice, and discipline he’s poured into this game from the very beginning."

Olivia Culpo concluded her statement by expressing being "so thankful to" experience the running back getting the prestigious honor from his high school. Before posting her wholesome tribute, Culpo revealed "bawling" during the jersey retirement ceremony.

Olivia Culpo revealed her expectations from Christian McCaffrey as a father

More than herself, Olivia Culpo has been excited about her husband Christian McCaffrey becoming a father. During an interview with PEOPLE last month, Culpo talked about being "really excited" to start her "new family", and said:

"It is fun growing your family with someone that you really love and just being able to see Christian as a dad will be really exciting. I just know he's going to be such a good partner and husband and father. I can't wait to see him step into that role. It will just be unlike any other experience."

Olivia Culpo's first pregnancy has come with different experiences and lessons. Recently, the Miss USA pageant talked about an "ironic" lesson she learned over the recent months of being pregnant.

