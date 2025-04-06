Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo shares 'bawling' moment during RB's high school jersey retirement ceremony

San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey had his No. 5 high school jersey retired Saturday at Valor Christian High School in Colorado. On Saturday, McCaffrey visited Valor Christian High School in Colorado with his wife, Olivia Culpo, to retire his No. 5 jersey.

McCaffrey attended the ceremony with his wife, Olivia Culpo, who shared behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram. In one of her IG stories, Culpo revealed "bawling the whole time" during the event. According to Culpo, she felt over-emotional due to pregnancy-related hormonal changes.

Attached with a picture in which Culpo can be seen sitting alongside McCaffrey, she wrote,

“If you were there and saw me bawling the whole time, it was just the hormones.”

Olivia Culpo recalls 'bawling' during Christian McCaffrey's high school jersey retirement (Image Source: Culpo/IG)

During his time at Valor Christian High School, Christian McCaffrey played under coach Brent Vieselmeyer as a punter, cornerback, wide receiver and running back. In high school, he recorded 141 touchdowns, 8845 all-purpose yards and 848 career points. Moreover, he also won Gatorade Football Player of the Year in 2012 and 2013.

Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo revisited memories from their wedding venue visit

On Tuesday, Olivia Culpo celebrated the day she and Christian McCaffrey visited their dream wedding venue in Rhode Island last year. Culpo celebrated the special day by sharing an Instagram post featuring throwback pictures of the couple.

In the first picture, Culpo shared a romantic moment with the 49ers running back. The following slides highlighted other memories of the two.

“Exactly one year ago visiting our wedding venue for the first time together.. where did the time?!” Culpo captioned her IG post.

McCaffrey and Culpo got married in a ceremony at Watch Hill Chapel in Rhode Island on June 29, 2024. In an interview with People later, Culpo revealed that it was the running back's wish to get married in that 150-year-old church.

Less than a year after marriage, Culpo and McCaffrey announced their first pregnancy last month. Last week, Culpo enjoyed an outing with his dog after battling unexpected mid-pregnancy food cravings.

