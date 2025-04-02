In Pics: Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo looks back at visiting their dream wedding venue

Tuesday marked an important day for San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey and his wife Olivia Culpo, as it was the day the couple visited their wedding venue for the first time last year. Culpo celebrated the occasion by sharing throwback pictures of her with McCaffrey.

"Exactly one year ago visiting our wedding venue for the first time together.. where did the time?!" Culpo captioned her Instagram post.

On Jun. 29 last year, Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo tied the knot in an intimate Rhode Island wedding. The couple had their marriage ceremony organized in a Watch Hill chapel that was almost 150 years old. According to Culpo, it was the running back's wish to get married to her in a church.

Following her wedding, Culpo was interviewed by PEOPLE, where she said that McCaffrey was very nervous throughout the ceremony. Recalling an incident that highlighted the running back's nervousness, Culpo said:

"Christian blurted out, ‘I do!’ The priest told him we weren’t quite there yet, and our family and friends had a great moment of laughter at his eagerness. As a bride, there’s no better feeling than your husband not being able to wait a second longer to marry you."

Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo reveals the couple's preferred parenting style

With her pregnancy due date almost around the corner, Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo has started to give thought to the parenting style she would be following upon the baby's birth.

Talked about being "open-minded" with her parenting style during an interview with PEOPLE last week, Culpo said:

"I would say anything that you think you're going to do going into parenthood could change. Overall, staying open-minded is the way that I'm approaching this. I feel like you can't get ahead of yourself because you just never know. It's also so particular based on the child. I don't know yet, but we'll see. I'm definitely really excited to figure all of that out."

Cravings for different foods are one of the unique experiences of pregnancy, which Olivia Culpo has also been through. On the weekend, she satisfied her food cravings with a healthy lunch outing.

