Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo treats pregnancy cravings with delicious lunch

Having different food cravings is part of the many unique experiences of pregnancy, something that Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo has been going through lately. However, instead of suppressing her cravings, she decided to satisfy them with some healthy yet delicious food.

On Sunday, Culpo updated her Instagram story with a series of pictures from her lunch date. The first photo had a lunch table with different food items on it ranging from a burrito to a vegetable salad. In another snap, she posed with her food and her pet dog Oliver Sprinkles.

Olivia Culpo treats pregnancy cravings with delicious lunch (image credit: instagram/oliviaculpo)

Culpo also shared a picture of herself, posing with Oliver. For her day out, she kept her outfit simple, wearing black leggings and a pregnancy ribbed top in the same shade. Culpo completed her look with white joggers and a white cap.

Before dining out with her pet dog, she made headlines for her viral Instagram reel where she revealed experiencing mixed intuitions about her baby's gender. The couple has kept the baby's gender a surprise and something they want to stick to until she gives birth.

Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo revealed her biggest realization that came with first pregnancy

Olivia Culpo's first pregnancy has brought a lot of realization to her, one of which she talked about in her interview with PEOPLE on Friday. Culpo revealed realizing how much respect her mother deserved for her massive support to her throughout her pregnancy.

"I feel like I have a lot of respect for my mom and one thing that I realized through this experience of becoming a mom is actually how much I've needed my mom, which I didn't anticipate," Culpo said. "She's just been so helpful to me, especially at the beginning of my pregnancy. That was really tough."

Culpo also said that it's "ironic" how much she needs her mother during her first pregnancy.

"It's just kind of an interesting thing and I'm just so grateful to her," Culpo said. "It's just an ironic thought that you need your mom the most when you're about to become a mom. That's just genuinely how I felt."

With her due date nearing, Culpo's doctors have placed her under strict restrictions and she talked about the details in a previous interview. She has also started to prepare for her upcoming motherhood journey and recently shared a glimpse into her "baby price" ahead of her delivery.

