WATCH: Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo experience mixed intuitions about baby's gender

On Friday, Christian McCaffrey’s wife, Olivia Culpo, shared a clip on her Instagram, teasing the gender of her upcoming baby. Following the viral trend on TikTok, Culpo threw subtle hints, revealing crucial details from her pregnancy. She captioned:

“Old wives' tales gender prediction - what do you think 🩷🩵 lots more pregnancy content on TikTok”

Following the trend, Culpo explored traditional methods to predict the gender of her baby. In the clip, she revealed several details: her heart rate is below 140, she craves salty food, has morning sickness, no headaches, sleeps on her left side, is carrying high, has acne and doesn't experience mood swings.

These indicators reflected a slightly higher than 50% chance of having a baby girl, but Culpo gave mixed signals with her intuition about the baby. She went in both directions, one after the other, leaving everyone in splits over the baby’s gender.

Although McCaffrey is interested in knowing the baby’s gender, Culpo has kept him in suspense despite acknowledging that it is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. During an exclusive interview with E! News earlier this month, she said,

“He goes back and forth. I think I will maybe convince him that it would be really fun to wait," she continued. "It would be such a nice surprise.”

Culpo shared that she doesn’t mind the baby’s gender as long as it is healthy. She said,

“There's really nothing else that I could ask for. Being healthy, that's all you can ask for," she explained. "That's part of why I'm not finding out the gender either. I feel like I have a job, and that's to be as healthy and mindful as I possibly can.”

Olivia Culpo feels grateful to her mother for her help during pregnancy

Olivia Culpo is fortunate to have many experienced family members to help and support her through her pregnancy. Her elder sister, Aurora, has two children, while her elder brother, Pete, is also a father of two. Culpo often practices baby handling with Pete and Katie’s child, as shown in her Instagram Stories.

However, Culpo’s biggest cornerstone is her mother, Susan Curran, who raised Culpo and her four siblings. In a recent interview with People during her Cupshe shoot, Culpo shared that, ironically, the first person she needed during her pregnancy was her mother. She expressed gratitude for all the care her mother has provided during this time.

