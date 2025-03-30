Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo reveals 'ironic' lesson she learned from first pregnancy

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and his wife, Olivia Culpo, are expecting their first child. Amid the journey, Culpo is also learning about motherhood.

While speaking to People during her recent bikini shoot with Cupshe, Culpo shared the lessons she has learned from her pregnancy. Culpo said:

“It's just an ironic thought that you need your mom the most when you're about to become a mom." She added, "That's just genuinely how I felt.”

The 32-year-old model admitted that it was beyond what she had anticipated from her mother. Although Culpo’s older sister, Aurora, has two children, it was their mother, Susan Curran, who was by her side to assist, and Culpo was grateful for that. She said:

“She's just been so helpful to me, especially at the beginning of my pregnancy. That was really tough. It's just kind of an interesting thing, and I'm just so grateful to her.”

Susan, who had five children, was extremely selfless and made sure Culpo received help and warm food.

“I don't even know where to begin, but she always made our house feel very warm through food," she said. "She's always cooking and always feeding people, and I just feel like it makes a house.”

Culpo is making sure she is ready to be a mother before her delivery and has even been asking her elder brother, Pete, and his wife, Katie, for help. She shared a picture on her Instagram story on Wednesday, where she appeared to be practicing cradling a baby to sleep. She wrote,

“Perk of big family = free baby practice @katietrainorculpo”

Olivia Culpo teases gender reveal despite Christian McCaffrey's wishes

Although the couple is excited for their upcoming child, unlike other couples, they haven’t revealed the child's gender yet. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Culpo shared that she and McCaffrey are divided over the idea of a gender reveal. She said:

“He goes back and forth," calling the big reveal a "once-in-a-lifetime experience." She added, "I think I will maybe convince him that it would be fun to wait.”

She teased the same in an Instagram post on Saturday, where she made a TikTok on a viral trend and captioned,

“Old wives' tales gender prediction - what do you think 🩷🩵 lots more pregnancy content on TikTok”

Regardless, Culpo is doing her best to be prepared, and she seemingly has the best possible help available—her mother.

