Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo shares glimpse into her 'baby practice' as due date nears

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is expecting his first child with his wife, Olivia Culpo. Amid the waiting phase before delivery, Culpo has flooded her social media with a flurry of posts, including one where she is practicing handling babies.

Culpo shared a picture on her IG story on Wednesday, where she was seen cradling a baby to sleep. She wrote:

“Perk of big family = free baby practice @katietrainorculpo”

Olivia Culpo baby practices with brother Pete's child

The baby in the picture was the youngest child of Olivia’s elder brother, Pete, and his wife, Katie. Culpo also shared another photo where she held the baby girl in her arms while trying to put her to sleep. She wrote:

“Dreamiest day with my girl.”

Culpo and McCaffrey got married in June last year, and the couple recently announced her pregnancy in style, as Culpo shared a clip on her IG earlier this month. The couple walked around in a scenic mountain backdrop and embraced each other while announcing the next chapter of their lives.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the 32-year-old actress revealed that McCaffrey is interested in knowing their child’s gender, but she has other ideas. Culpo said:

“He goes back and forth," calling the big reveal a "once-in-a-lifetime experience." She added, "I think I will maybe convince him that it would be really fun to wait.”

Olivia Culpo confidently poses with a baby bump in a bikini shoot

Despite being weeks away from delivery, Culpo showed confidence as she posed for a bikini photoshoot for Cupshe. She captioned:

“@cupshe has a new vacation edit and I selected some of my favorites for you :)”

“A few years back, we did a photoshoot together, and Aurora was pregnant in the photos,” Culpo told SI Swimsuit. “It is so fun now I am the one with the bump.”

Culpo appeared in three outfits, including two bikini sets—one in red and the other in black. She was joined in the photoshoot by her sisters, Sophia and Aurora Culpo.

Olivia Culpo also acknowledged the support of her sisters in her journey to motherhood and said she is in "good hands" with her sisters.

