Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo shares strict restrictions imposed by doctor as labor day nears

Since it's Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo's first pregnancy, she has been placed under a lot of restrictions by her doctor. The restrictions have been made to avoid any unwanted complications, details about which Culpo recently shared with her fans.

Last week, Olivia Culpo shared a TikTok post in which she reflected on her pregnancy journey and recalled getting "really excited" after hearing her baby's heartbeat. Moreover, she also talked about the restrictions that have been placed on her by doctors and said:

“It was really exciting to see that there was still a heartbeat. But he said, ‘You can’t go anywhere. You can’t travel. Like, truly staying in bed.’”

In another segment of the video, Culpo explained how she wasn't able to move from bed for straight two weeks as she struggled with adjusting to her "heavy" baby belly.

“Like two weeks of just not being able to move and then all of a sudden, just like purging. It was like a lot. It was heavy," Culpo said.

Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo started spreading word about pregnancy from Thanksgiving

Christian McCaffrey and his wife Olivia Culpo kept their first pregnancy a secret for a long time. However, according to a Daily Mail report, Culpo started to spread the word about her first pregnancy around the time of Thanksgiving. An unnamed source, sharing more details about Culpo's pregnancy, said:

"She started telling very close family members she was pregnant around Thanksgiving. She is thrilled to be having a baby with the love of her life. Olivia has done a very good job at hiding her pregnancy with baggy clothing and covering her tummy with purses. She even used her dog Olive to help cover her bump."

Olivia Culpo broke her pregnancy news with an Instagram reel, which attracted reactions from multiple NFL celebrities. In addition, Culpo also received well-wishes from Gigi Hadid. After announcing their pregnancy, the couple went on a romantic drive to Tennessee together with their pet dog.

Culpo and McCaffrey co-parent their pet dog, Oliver Sprinkles. Culpo recently confessed that she won't be spoiling her firstborn as much as she has been spoiling Oliver.

