Olivia Culpo, Christian McCaffrey showered with love by Dak Prescott, Claire Kittle and others from NFL world after pregnancy reveal

San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey and his wife Olivia Culpo announced their first pregnancy on Monday. The couple received well wishes from not just fans, but also from friends and family, including Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott, McCaffrey’s teammate George Kittle's wife Claire, and many more.

Ad

Dak Prescott and Claire Kittle shared their reactions in the comments section of Olivia Culpo's Instagram reel, which was a recap video of all her wholesome moments from the maternity photoshoot. Sharing her candid reaction to close friend Culpo's first pregnancy, Claire wrote:

"Yes yes yes yes yes you look gorgeous Liv!!!!!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Congratulations!!!" commented Dak Prescott.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Culpo and Christian McCaffrey showered with love from the NFL world (Image Source: Culpo/IG)

Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, and Brock Purdy's wife, Jenna, also congratulated the couple on their first pregnancy. Jenna Purdy commented:

Ad

Trending

"Congrats you guys!"

"The best mom and dad there ever will be. we love you guys so much," Kristin Juszczyk commented.

Olivia Culpo's close friend revealed details about model's pregnancy

Olivia Culpo is about six months along in her first pregnancy. While she waited for all these months to share the news with fans, Culpo told her close family members about her pregnancy much earlier. On Tuesday, Daily Mail published an exclusive interview with Culpo's close friends, who said:

Ad

"She started telling very close family members she was pregnant around Thanksgiving. Olivia has done a very good job at hiding her pregnancy with baggy clothing and covering her tummy with purses. She even used her dog Olive to help cover her bump," the pal reported to the publication.

The friend further explained how Culpo is "thrilled to be having a baby" with her husband, Christian McCaffrey. Shortly before the couple announced their first pregnancy, Culpo revealed that her family farm that is situated in Rhode Island, has caught fire.

Before making headlines for her pregnancy, Olivia Culpo became the center of attraction when the model invited Donald Trump to visit her on the red carpet of Super Bowl 59. Following her viral statement, Culpo gave fans a sneak peek into her stylish outfit for the big game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.