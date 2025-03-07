Christian McCaffrey and wife Olivia Culpo’s LA farm suffers fire outbreak two months after city's wildfires

A fire broke out at the Los Angeles farm of San Francisco 49ers WR Christian McCaffrey and his wife, model Olivia Culpo. Thankfully, firefighters responded quickly and stopped the fire before it caused serious damage.

Olivia Culpo shared videos of the fire on Instagram. One video showed flames burning grass as water was sprayed to put it out. She wrote,

“Truly never a dull moment.”

Another post showed smoke from a building with the caption, “Everything ended up ok,” and a praying hands emoji.

In the last post, she thanked firefighters, showing fire trucks and police cars at the scene.

A fire broke out at the LA farm of San Francisco 49ers WR Christian McCaffrey. (Credits: IG/ @oliviaculpo)

This fire happened months after massive wildfires in LA destroyed thousands of buildings and forced many people to leave their homes. In January, two large fires— the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire — burned over 37,000 acres and killed multiple people.

Luckily, McCaffrey and Culpo’s farm was not severely damaged. However, the fire proves California is still at risk for more wildfires. Dry conditions can cause small fires to grow fast, putting people and homes in danger.

Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo spoke up about LA Wildfires

Back in January, Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, expressed her sadness about the deadly wildfires in Los Angeles, which have destroyed many homes and buildings.

The 49ers star's wife took to Instagram to empathize with the affected. She reposted a picture of volunteers and neighbors helping victims by giving supplies.

In the caption, the former Miss Universe wrote:

"I am praying hard for my community. My heart aches for everyone who has lost so much so fast. It is just unimaginable."

The wildfires were close to Olivia and Christian’s Studio City home, between the Palisades and Eaton fires.

However, Olivia did not confirm whether their house was damaged.

She thanked firefighters and first responders for their hard work in her posts.

"To our heroes on the ground and in the sky, thank you for your sacrifice and service working around the clock to protect us, our homes, animals, businesses, wild life. We are forever grateful for your bravery and dedication."

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's LA home is in the Encino neighborhood. Olivia purchased it in 2019, long before Christian was traded to the 49ers in 2022.

