Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo loves posting pictures of and with the couple's pet dog, Oliver Sprinkles. Recently, Culpo shared an adorable moment of her feeding the pet, along with an interesting revelation about her first pregnancy.

On Sunday, Culpo updated her Instagram story with a clip in which she can be seen feeding chicken to her pet, Oliver. In the caption of the video, Culpo joked how she won't show the same leniency to her first child:

"I will not spoil my child as much as I spoil @oliversprinkles"

Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo confesses to spoiling pet dog more over first child (Image Source: Culpo/IG)

Olivia Culpo's adorable moments came almost a day after she joked about throwing away her jeans. On Friday, Culpo shared an adorable picture of herself on her Instagram story.

In the picture, she can be seen eating a burger while revealing her plans to retire her jeans which have started to feel tight due to her baby bump.

"I think it's safe to say it's time to retire these jeans," Culpo captioned the IG story.

Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo has been pregnant since 'around Thanksgiving'

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo have done a pretty good job at hiding her pregnancy. According to a report from Daily Mail released last week, Culpo has been more than six months pregnant.

The Miss USA pageant started spreading the word about her pregnancy to her close family and friends around the time of Thanksgiving.

An unnamed source, close to the couple, shared other details with the publication about Olivia Culpo's pregnancy and said:

"She started telling very close family members she was pregnant around Thanksgiving. She is thrilled to be having a baby with the love of her life. Olivia has done a very good job at hiding her pregnancy with baggy clothing and covering her tummy with purses. She even used her dog Oliver to help cover her bump."

First pregnancy comes with its own unique struggles. Apart from talking about the good days of her pregnancy journey, Culpo has also talked about her struggles with it. Last week, Culpo confessed that she faced massive trouble while doing workouts and exercises. However, she has started to get back on track with it.

