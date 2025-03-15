Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo jokes about outgrowing her jeans in second trimester of pregnancy

San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo has been enjoying her first pregnancy to the fullest. Since the pregnancy revelation, the Miss USA pageant has kept fans updated with the latest ongoings in her pregnancy journey, including the fun moments.

On Friday, Culpo, who is in the second trimester of pregnancy, shared one such fun moment on her Instagram story when she revealed her plans to retire her jeans, which aren't fitting her property anymore due to her baby bump. The story featured a picture in which Culpo can be seen taking a huge bite of a burger. In the caption, she wrote:

"I think it's safe to say it's time to retire these jeans."

Olivia Culpo jokes about outgrowing her jeans in second trimester of pregnancy (Image Credit: Culpo/IG)

Culpo's hilarious moment came almost a day after she opened up about her struggles with pregnancy. First pregnancy comes with its unique challenges, one of which Culpo talked about in her IG story on Thursday. Talking about how she struggled to exercise during the first four months of her pregnancy, Culpo said:

“I couldn’t workout the first 4 months of my pregnancy (not even walking!!!!!) so we’re really making it count now…”

Olivia Culpo 'thrilled' to be pregnant with husband Christian McCaffrey's baby

Earlier this week, Daily Mail released a report in which an unnamed source shared BTS details of Olivia Culpo's first pregnancy with husband Christian McCaffrey.

The source revealed how Culpo is "thrilled" to have her first baby with the "love of her life." Talking about how she did a "very good job" hiding her pregnancy, the source reported:

"She started telling very close family members she was pregnant around Thanksgiving. She is thrilled to be having a baby with the love of her life. Olivia has done a very good job at hiding her pregnancy with baggy clothing and covering her tummy with purses. She even used her dog Olive to help cover her bump."

On Monday, Olivia Culpo broke the news of her first pregnancy, via an Instagram post, featuring pictures from her maternity photoshoot.

The news attracted reaction from many celebrities, including Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott, San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle's wife Claire and many more. Moreover, renowned model Gigi Hadid also sent her well wishes to Culpo and McCaffrey for their first baby together.

