Gigi Hadid reacts to Christian McCaffrey's wife's Olivia Culpo’s pregnancy reveal

After San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey and his wife, Olivia Culpo, announced that they are expecting their first baby, supermodel Gigi Hadid congratulated the former Miss Universe.

Hadid, a close friend of Culpo, shared her happiness in a comment on their Instagram post.

“Sooooo happy for you O!” she wrote.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @oliviaculpo)

The couple shared the news with a beautiful Instagram photo. Olivia, wearing a flowing white dress, gently held her baby bump in a scenic meadow, while Christian stood proudly beside her.

Their love story began in 2019, and they got engaged in April 2023 during a romantic trip to Utah.

The couple tied the knot in June 2024 in a grand wedding in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, where Olivia wore a stunning Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo has always been open about wanting a family

Back in October 2023, Olivia Culpo, in a TikTok video, shared her excitement about their wedding and revealed her plans for motherhood.

She casually told People magazine:

“I feel like the day after my wedding, I’m just gonna rip out my IUD and start trying immediately.”

Culpo also reflected on her journey to finding love. She once thought she might never meet "the one," but she kept believing.

“Pray for your future husband. That’s what worked for me,” she shared.

Olivia also explained that she even wrote down everything she wanted in a partner and Christian McCaffrey checked all the boxes. Speaking of which, she added:

“I got down on my hands and knees and I said, ‘God, please, show me a better way.’ I wrote down exactly what I wanted. I wrote down so many specific things.”

Olivia Culpo has always been open about her health struggles, especially her battle with endometriosis. In 2022, she talked about it on her reality show, "The Culpo Sisters." This condition can make it harder to have children.

“Endometriosis can affect your fertility in a lot of different ways,” Olivia mentioned. “You can have endometrial tissue growing near or on your ovaries, it can affect the quality of your eggs, scar your fallopian tubes.”

Even with these challenges, Olivia stayed hopeful and was determined to have a family.

Now, just months after their wedding, she and Christian McCaffrey are getting ready to become parents.

