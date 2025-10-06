Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo shares one grooming hack that she "prioritizes" in her postpartum journey [WATCH]

  • home icon
By Garima
Modified Oct 06, 2025 23:02 GMT
Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty
Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

Christian McCaffrey’s wife, Olivia Culpo, shared a simple grooming tip that she says helps her feel more like herself during her postpartum journey. In a TikTok video she posted on Monday, she said:

“All right, I haven't been doing makeup every day, but I have been doing my hair every day postpartum, because that is one thing that makes me feel really good, and it's something that I prioritize. This keeps it out of my face and also stops her from pulling it.”

Styling her hair each day helps her stay comfortable as she cares for her newborn daughter, Colette Annalise McCaffrey, who was born in July. In the video, she explained that keeping her hair out of her face is not only about feeling put together, it’s also practical.

With a baby in her arms, she wants to avoid her daughter pulling on her hair or accidentally getting it in her mouth. Because her hair has grown long and is difficult to manage in a bun, she opts for a sleek ponytail in turn.

“Take a rat tail comb … if you don't have one of these, you need it. It's the easiest way to part. We're gonna just put hair into a ponytail. Essentials for putting your hair up, rat tail comb, mini toothbrush and hairspray and good round brush.”
She then sectioned her hair into three parts, flipped it forward, and tied it into a plait neatly.

“There you go. Hair out of face. No baby eating it. This is my postpartum hairdo that makes me feel like a human again.”
Olivia Culpo celebrated Christian McCaffrey’s 49ers win over the Rams

Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers won their Week 5 game 26-23 against the LA Rams on Thursday in overtime. Culpo celebrated the win later that day, sharing several family pictures alongside the caption:

“Family, football, and fiancés. Add in a win and all my favorite people in one place.. this one felt special 🥹🥹”
The running back recorded 57 rushing yards on 22 carries, and 82 receiving yards for one touchdown.

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More

Edited by Garima
