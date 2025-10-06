Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo shares one grooming hack that she "prioritizes" in her postpartum journey [WATCH]

Christian McCaffrey’s wife, Olivia Culpo, shared a simple grooming tip that she says helps her feel more like herself during her postpartum journey. In a TikTok video she posted on Monday, she said:“All right, I haven't been doing makeup every day, but I have been doing my hair every day postpartum, because that is one thing that makes me feel really good, and it's something that I prioritize. This keeps it out of my face and also stops her from pulling it.”Styling her hair each day helps her stay comfortable as she cares for her newborn daughter, Colette Annalise McCaffrey, who was born in July. In the video, she explained that keeping her hair out of her face is not only about feeling put together, it’s also practical.With a baby in her arms, she wants to avoid her daughter pulling on her hair or accidentally getting it in her mouth. Because her hair has grown long and is difficult to manage in a bun, she opts for a sleek ponytail in turn.“Take a rat tail comb … if you don't have one of these, you need it. It's the easiest way to part. We're gonna just put hair into a ponytail. Essentials for putting your hair up, rat tail comb, mini toothbrush and hairspray and good round brush.”She then sectioned her hair into three parts, flipped it forward, and tied it into a plait neatly.“There you go. Hair out of face. No baby eating it. This is my postpartum hairdo that makes me feel like a human again.”View on TikTokOlivia Culpo celebrated Christian McCaffrey’s 49ers win over the RamsChristian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers won their Week 5 game 26-23 against the LA Rams on Thursday in overtime. Culpo celebrated the win later that day, sharing several family pictures alongside the caption:“Family, football, and fiancés. Add in a win and all my favorite people in one place.. this one felt special 🥹🥹” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe running back recorded 57 rushing yards on 22 carries, and 82 receiving yards for one touchdown.Also Read: Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo shares 3-word message as 49ers RB enjoys family time with daughter Collette and furry friend Oliver