Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo shares 3-word message as 49ers RB enjoys family time with daughter Collette and furry friend Oliver

Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers are off to a hot start this season. Kyle Shanahan's men defeated the Seattle Seahawks 17-13 in their season opener at Lumen Field while winning their away game against the Saints by 26-21 over the weekend.

Ad

After two weeks of football, the 29-year-old is enjoying some much-needed rest. On Tuesday, 49ers’ RB’s wife Olivia Culpo shared with her 5.5 million followers a video of McCaffrey lying on the couch with his daughter, Colette, and their dog, Oliver Sprinkles. Cuplo wrote a three-word caption for the post:

"My widdo family 🥺."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Olivia Culpo dropped 3-Word reaction while sharing family moment with Christian McCaffrey and daughter Collete [IG/@olviaculpo]

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Also read: Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo spoils daughter Colette with luxurious BVLGARI bag 1 month after making newborn's on-camera debut

Ad

Trending

Olivia Culpo’s sister jokes about Christian McCaffrey and Colette’s resemblance

At the House of Champions New York Fashion Week event on September 11, Sophia Culpo, sister of Olivia Culpo, shared a funny and surprising moment about her brother-in-law.

Sophia shared that she was scrolling through Instagram when a picture of Christian McCaffrey popped up on her feed. Thinking it was her niece, Colette, the 2-month-old daughter of Olivia and Christian, Sophia couldn’t believe the resemblance.

Ad

"I just sent a picture in my family group chat because Christian came on my timeline and she's his twin, so I was like, 'What? What are you doing on my Instagram feed?' They're clones," Sophia told PEOPLE.

The 30-year-old model also told PEOPLE that her sister and Colette are doing great. Talking about Colette, Sophia added,

"I miss her so much. I haven't seen her in a week, and she's changing every day... It's the best! Best,” she added of being an aunt. “Newborn bubble is just like, oh my God, I just wish I could smell her right now."

Ad

She joked that although Olivia carried Colette for nine months, things might change as time goes by.

Also read: "Best kind of waiting": Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo recaps 1st pregnancy journey with new IG post

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.