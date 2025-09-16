Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo shares 3-word message as 49ers RB enjoys family time with daughter Collette and furry friend Oliver

Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers are off to a hot start this season. Kyle Shanahan's men defeated the Seattle Seahawks 17-13 in their season opener at Lumen Field while winning their away game against the Saints by 26-21 over the weekend.
After two weeks of football, the 29-year-old is enjoying some much-needed rest. On Tuesday, 49ers’ RB’s wife Olivia Culpo shared with her 5.5 million followers a video of McCaffrey lying on the couch with his daughter, Colette, and their dog, Oliver Sprinkles. Cuplo wrote a three-word caption for the post:
"My widdo family 🥺."
Olivia Culpo’s sister jokes about Christian McCaffrey and Colette’s resemblance
At the House of Champions New York Fashion Week event on September 11, Sophia Culpo, sister of Olivia Culpo, shared a funny and surprising moment about her brother-in-law.
Sophia shared that she was scrolling through Instagram when a picture of Christian McCaffrey popped up on her feed. Thinking it was her niece, Colette, the 2-month-old daughter of Olivia and Christian, Sophia couldn’t believe the resemblance.
"I just sent a picture in my family group chat because Christian came on my timeline and she's his twin, so I was like, 'What? What are you doing on my Instagram feed?' They're clones," Sophia told PEOPLE.
The 30-year-old model also told PEOPLE that her sister and Colette are doing great. Talking about Colette, Sophia added,
"I miss her so much. I haven't seen her in a week, and she's changing every day... It's the best! Best,” she added of being an aunt. “Newborn bubble is just like, oh my God, I just wish I could smell her right now."
She joked that although Olivia carried Colette for nine months, things might change as time goes by.
