Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo shows 49ers star sharing special post-Rams win time with daughter Colette [PHOTO]

Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers defeated their NFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Rams in an overtime win on Thursday night. After the game, McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, shared a photo on Instagram of him and their infant daughter.In the postgame photo, their two-month-old daughter, Colette, could be seen sleeping on the running back's chest. Olivia Culpo added a caption that showed how special the moment was to her to see. Their infant daughter wore a red onesie and matching red bow.&quot;Does it get any better,&quot; Olivia Culpo captioned the Instagram Story.Olivia Culpo shared a photo of Christian McCaffrey and their daughter. (Photo via Olivia Culpo's Instagram Story)During the Week 5 win, McCaffrey had 22 rushing attempts for 57 yards, he also had eight receptions for 82 yards and receiving touchdown. The San Francisco 49ers now get an extra few days to prepare for the Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday.Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo's daughter attended first NFL gameSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey added an extra fan to his fan club this year. His infant daughter made her debut at Levi's Stadium ahead of the Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.After the game, Olivia Culpo shared a video of herself and her daughter being greeted by McCaffrey after pregame warmups. The 49ers running back held his daughter while they posed for photos to capture the moment.Colette McCaffrey even had her own gameday outfit, a replica of her dad's 49ers uniform.In the caption, she celebrated their first game as a family of three and cheered on the running back.&quot;First home game with our family ❤️🥹 let’s go daddy!!!&quot; Culpo captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCulpo and McCaffrey have been together since 2019. They got engaged in April 2023 after a month long road trip across the United States together. They got married in the former Miss Universe's home state of Rhode Island in June 2024. In March they announced they were expecting their first child together. Colette Annalise McCaffrey was born in July.