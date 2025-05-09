WATCH: Christian McCaffrey and wife Olivia Culpo in sync on baby’s gender prediction

San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey and his wife Olivia Culpo, shared identical predictions about their upcoming baby. The couple - who announced their pregnancy in March - both believe they will welcome a baby boy.

The 49ers running back and the former Miss Universe 2012 wed in Rhode Island in June 2024 after dating since 2019 and becoming engaged in 2023.

At a glamorous Parisian-themed baby shower at Castle Hill Inn in Newport, Rhode Island, on Sunday, May 4, guests played a gender prediction game that Culpo later posted on TikTok. The trend featured each person stating their relationship to the baby and their gender guess.

"I am your mom, and I have no idea what you are," Culpo admitted in the video, although she initially thought it was a boy.

Despite hearing contrary opinions from others suggesting it might be a girl, she concluded by saying she wants the baby to be a boy. Christian McCaffrey matched his wife's prediction, confidently predicting they would welcome a son.

Per an exclusive interview Culpo gave to Vogue (May 7), the couple has chosen not to learn their baby's gender before birth:

"The color choice was intentional since Christian and I are waiting until birth to find out the gender of our little one," she explained, referring to her sage green Marchesa gown worn at the shower.

49ers family rallies around Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo and her husband, Christian McCaffery held a baby shower in Rhode Island. (Credits: Getty)

Several teammates's wives traveled to Rhode Island for the baby shower to celebrate with Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo. The event featured elaborate floral displays, including a towering teddy bear centerpiece of hydrangeas, a honey-jarring station and a dessert bar loaded with macarons. It also had a coffee station serving espresso martinis and iced lattes.

Claire Kittle - wife of tight end George Kittle - and Kristin Juszczyk - married to fullback Kyle Juszczyk - playfully introduced themselves in the TikTok video as "the football aunties." They shared their differing predictions. Kittle guessed the couple would have a boy, while Juszczyk predicted a girl.

Olivia Culpo's sister, Sophia, sided with the expectant parents, predicting they would welcome a nephew. The mixed predictions added a fun element to the celebration, which carried the theme "Bebe McCaffrey."

Rhode Island holds special significance for Culpo, making it the perfect location for this milestone celebration:

"Rhode Island has always held such a special place in my heart—it's where I grew up, where so many of my values were shaped, and where most of my family still lives," she told Vogue.

The shower occurred the day after Olivia Culpo was inducted into the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame.

