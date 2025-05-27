Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia shows off 7-month-old baby bump with 2-word message

Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia, showed off her growing baby bump in a social media post. The NFL couple is expecting their first child.

Ad

The pair announced the big news in March, and since then, the former Miss Universe has shared glimpses of her pregnancy journey on her Instagram account. On Monday, Olivia Culpo shared a picture cradling her budding baby bump.

She posted a mirror selfie, and in the caption, she wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Still growingggggg..........."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia shows off 7-month-old baby bump/@oliviaculpo

Christian McCaffrey's wife donned a glamorous creme color outfit. She wore a crop top, flaunting her baby bump, and a matching cardigan, which she paired with shorts. She also carried a brown knitted purse and flat brown and black footwear.

Ad

Trending

On May 19, Olivia Culpo shared a reel on her Instagram account in which her family members predicted the sex of the baby. The San Francisco 49ers RB predicted that it to be a baby boy, much like a few other family members, while some said it would be a girl.

Ad

Olivia had previously, in March, opened up about the baby's sex in an exclusive interview with E! News and said she didn’t want to find out the gender of the baby. She said:

“Being healthy, that's all you can ask for. That's part of why I'm not finding out the gender. I feel like I have a job and that's to be as healthy and mindful as I possibly can."

Ad

Olivia Culpo has been embracing her motherhood journey in style and enjoying every bit of it. She keeps on updating fans about her life on Instagram and also on TikTok..

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo organize a baby shower in her hometown

Earlier this month, Olivia and Christian organized a lavish baby shower to seek blessings from their loved ones. The couple organized the beautiful ceremony in Culpo's hometown, Rhode Island.

Ad

She posted a glimpse of the ceremony on her Instagram account by sharing a post on May 8, writing:

"Baby McCaffrey is already so loved 🤍🤍🤍 Thank you so much @lucioandreozzi and @lisavorce for this unbelievable surprise 🥹 I will never get over this. Endlessly grateful to everyone who made this day so meaningful"

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey graced the ceremony in matching light color outfits. The soon-to-be mom wore a pastel shade gown while the NFL star donned a cream color suit. They were joined by their family members and other NFL WAGs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.