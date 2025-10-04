  • home icon
  Christian McCaffrey sets record straight on Greg Olsen looking drunk in viral picture at his wedding with Olivia Culpo in Rhode Island

Christian McCaffrey sets record straight on Greg Olsen looking drunk in viral picture at his wedding with Olivia Culpo in Rhode Island

By Ankita Yadav
Published Oct 04, 2025 12:22 GMT
Christian McCaffrey
Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo and Greg Olsen (Image Source: Getty)

Christian McCaffrey opened up about a viral Greg Olsen picture from his wedding to Olivia Culpo. The San Francisco 49ers running back got married to Culpo in Watch Hill Chapel in June 2023.

During an appearance on George Kittle and Claire Kittle's "Kittle Things" podcast on Thursday, McCaffrey talked about his wedding. Hilariously, Christian McCaffrey asked the Kittles to recall their favorite part of his wedding. In response, Claire said Greg Olsen, and as the talks continued, McCaffrey talked about a viral picture of the American sports commentator.

"What was so funny about that picture it went viral about Olsen is," McCaffrey said.
"He was sober," Kittle said.

"He was completely fine at that point. Everyone's like Olsen was banged up. I'm like at that moment he was like we were fine we hadn't even gotten to the second part yet," McCaffrey added.
Christian McCaffrey first sparked dating rumors with Olivia Culpo back in 2019, and in November that year, they publicly announced their relationship in a post on Instagram. After dating for a few years, they got married in Rhode Island in 2024.

The former Miss Universe wore a Dolce & Gabbana dress on the big day. It was a long-sleeve ball gown with a 16-foot lace veil. Earlier this year, they celebrated their first anniversary and, ahead of the new season, welcomed their first child together.

Christian McCaffrey’s daughter cheers for the QB in a customized 49ers outfit

Christian McCaffrey’s wife, Olivia Culpo, attended his week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals to root for him and offered a glimpse of the outing on her Instagram account. On Sept. 22, she shared a video of her daughter Colette on social media and cheered her husband in the caption.

"First home game with our family ❤️🥹 let’s go daddy!!!," Culpo captioned the post.
Culpo shared a short video of Christian McCaffrey hugging his wife and playing with their daughter ahead of the game. Little Colette wore a customized 49ers outfit for her game day outing. She donned a red t-shirt, which had her father’s name printed on the back and paired it with yellow pants.

Meanwhile, Olivia Culpo wore a white top and matching pants with a red jacket. She carried a white purse to complete her look. The San Francisco 49ers have won four games so far this season and will next play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 13.

