"Best day ever": Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo shares unseen wedding clips on 1st marriage anniversary [WATCH]

On Sunday, it turned a year since Christian McCaffrey and his wife Olivia Culpo's Rhode Island wedding. Culpo shared an Instagram reel featuring unseen clips from her wedding day.

The reel started with unseen clips in which McCaffrey and Culpo are dressing up for their big day. It was followed by videos of them exchanging vows inside a chapel in Watch Hill, Westerly. Moreover, there were also moments from the couple's reception, along with clips from their post-wedding dinner.

"One year down, with something new," Culpo wrote. "Soon it’s more than just us two. Best day ever, best year ever… happy anniversary to the love of my life. So so thankful @christianmccaffrey."

The couple had their nuptials in a church, and during an interview with Vogue, Olivia Culpo admitted that it was her husband Christian McCaffrey's huge wish to do so.

Culpo has been enjoying the final few days of her first pregnancy. Before sharing her first-anniversary tribute, Culpo celebrated overcoming a major pregnancy struggle for which she was really "impressed" with herself.

Christian McCaffrey shared throwback wedding pictures with Olivia Culpo for anniversary celebrations

Christian McCaffrey also celebrated his wedding anniversary with a dedicated social media tribute. The San Francisco 49ers' running back shared a handful of pictures from his wedding photoshoot via an Instagram post.

"Happy One Year Anniversary to The Love and My Life! You’re Going To Be The Best Mom," McCaffrey wrote in the caption.

In the first picture, McCaffrey is spotted holding Culpo, who is in his arms. It was followed by a photo of them smiling big from inside their wedding getaway car. The third slide featured a snap of the couple sharing a romantic kiss during their reception, followed by pictures from other memorable moments of their Rhode Island wedding.

While last year was good for McCaffrey's personal life, the running back didn't enjoy a satisfactory 2024 NFL season. McCaffrey battled multiple injuries, which prevented him from playing several games.

However, the running back has shown impressive recovery during the offseason. In fact, for his performance during the 49ers OTAs, McCaffrey even earned the tag of "psycho" from coach Kyle Shanahan.

