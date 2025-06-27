Christian McCaffrey’s wife, Olivia Culpo, "impressed" with herself for overcoming major pregnancy struggle

It has been three months since Christian McCaffrey’s wife, Olivia Culpo, announced her first pregnancy with the San Francisco 49ers running back. Over the last couple of months, the Miss USA pageant has made significant progress in overcoming multiple struggles she encountered during her pregnancy journey.

Bending down has been a notable struggle for Olivia Culpo due to her growing baby belly. However, on Thursday, Culpo was "impressed" with herself for beating that issue.

Christian McCaffrey's wife has been taking cooking classes lately, and during one of her sessions, she was spotted hand-picking vegetables from a farm.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Olivia Culpo ‘impressed’ with herself for overcoming major pregnancy struggle (Image Credit: Culpo/IG)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Olivia Culpo also posted a clip of herself handpicking the vegetables on her Instagram story. The story also featured a caption in which Culpo admitted being "impressed" by herself for "still" being able to bend down despite having faced struggles with it previously.

Trending

"Honestly just impressed I can still bend down lol."

Culpo has been upskilling her cooking skills at the Culinary Institute of America in Copia, California. Before revealing her win against the bending-down struggle, Culpo posted a handful of pictures from her baking session at the culinary school.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo receive praise from Kristin Juszczyk as couple prepare to become parents

Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, has been excited for the parenthood journey that awaits Christian McCaffrey and his wife, Olivia Culpo.

In fact, according to Kristin, Culpo is "meant to be a mother" for the motherly vibes she gives out. Talking about her opinion in detail, during an interview with PEOPLE on Monday, Kristin said:

"She was just meant to be a mother. She has such a nurturing vibe to her. Christian is just going to be the best father ever, so that's a very lucky baby right there."

Christian McCaffrey's wife has been more excited about becoming a mother. During an interview with the publication, she opened up about her emotions as the due date nears. Culpo explained how her first pregnancy is been "very special" for her.

"I'm so excited and grateful to be pregnant. I've been dreaming of this for a long time. It's very special," Culpo said. "Christin is made to be a dad. He's so excited. I think he's gonna really enjoy it and be just the best."

Olivia Culpo has kept fans updated with all the important updates regarding her pregnancy. Last week, the Miss USA pageant shared a hilarious pregnancy update on Instagram, along with a picture of herself posing with her baby belly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.