Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo shares funny pregnancy update showing off big baby bump

Olivia Culpo gave her followers a fun update on her pregnancy journey on Instagram on Wednesday. The Miss Universe 2012 and wife of 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, posted a mirror selfie from her home.

The mom-to-be showed off her growing baby bump in her story, which she captioned:

“Not due yet, just a really big baby 😝.”

In the photo, Olivia wore a light grey ribbed tank top and matching leggings, which perfectly hug her baby bump. Over the set, she added a long, taupe-beige open. For footwear, she wore neutral-colored fuzzy slide-on slippers.

Olivia completed the look with a structured taupe handbag, black rectangular sunglasses and slicked-back bun.

Expecting her first baby, Olivia is in her third trimester. She shared what she wants to eat after giving birth in an interview with People last month while promoting her new partnership with SkinPen.

"I definitely really want champagne. Champagne and whatever else comes with it, I'll be excited to eat it.”

Olivia Culpo celebrates Christian McCaffrey’s birthday and their baby moon with heartfelt posts

On Christian McCaffrey's birthday, Olivia Culpo shared a heartfelt message on Instagram. She posted a carousel of her and the 49ers RBs' pictures.

“Happy birthday to my favorite person," she captioned the post. "Every year with you somehow feels more meaningful than the last and I really can’t believe I get to share this life- and everything ahead- with you 🥹❤️❤️ @christianmccaffrey.”

In the third slide, Culpo shared a cute picture with McCaffrey. She wore a form-fitting, long-sleeved mini dress with a neutral snakeskin print. On the other hand, McCaffrey wore a graphic white t-shirt with royal blue athletic shorts.

Culpo shared her baby moon pictures on Instagram on Monday, captioned:

“Bdays and baby moons 🥰⏳👶🏼”

In the first picture, she wore a strapless, ivory-white satin gown gently draped over her baby bump, highlighting her pregnancy. She accessorized her outfit with a chunky gold bracelet and a white clutch. In the third slide, the former Miss Universe shared a cute video of her husband hugging her.

Culpo rocked a black outfit in the video while keeping her hair open, and McCaffrey wore a navy short-sleeve button-up shirt. The shirt features a chest pocket and red-and-white piping detail on the collar. He paired his shirt with matching navy drawstring shorts and accessorized it with a silver watch.

