Christian McCaffrey’s mother Lisa sends 2-word message as daughter-in-law Olivia Culpo throws lavish baby shower 

Even though it's been three months since Christian McCaffrey and his wife Olivia Culpo announced their first pregnancy, the couple still can't stop celebrating their first child. Over the weekend, Culpo threw another baby shower, but this time, it was at her mother-in-law's house and included only close family members.

On Monday, Christian McCaffrey's mom, Lisa, shared an Instagram reel, which was a compilation of multiple clips from Olivia Culpo's baby shower. From Culpo checking out the gifted baby clothes to videos of decorations and lunch table - the reel highlighted different moments from the beauty pageant's special day. The Instagram reel was attached with Lisa's 2-word message for her daughter-in-law

"Can’t wait!" Lisa wrote in the caption of the post.

Christian McCaffrey’s mother Lisa sends 2-word message to daughter-in-law Olivia Culpo (Image Credit: Lisa McCaffrey/IG)

Before visiting Lisa McCaffrey’s house for the baby shower, Olivia Culpo shared an update on her pregnancy last week. She shared an Instagram reel on her story where she was eating a burrito while expressing her "fear of missing out" on the "hot girl summer" she can't enjoy because of her pregnancy.

"Bump is on borrowed time, so I felt like this deserved a permanent spot on IG," Culpo wrote in her Instagram story.

Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo 'very excited' as due date gets closer

Olivia Culpo has been "very excited" about her upcoming hospital visit ahead of her due date. In an interview with PEOPLE last month, Culpo talked about her excitement as well as preparations for the hospital visit, saying:

"I feel as ready as I’ll ever feel. I still have to do all of the nitty-gritty [things like] pack the hospital bag and things like that. But yes, I feel very excited and just mostly grateful to be where I am in my pregnancy."

Since it's Olivia's first pregnancy, the beauty pageant has been very particular about recording all the memorable moments in her personal journal. Earlier this week, Culpo gave fans an exclusive look at her journal, which captured her beautiful pregnancy memories. As for Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers running back has been preparing for the upcoming 2025 NFL season, aiming to make a full-speed return from an injury-filled last season.

