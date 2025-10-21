Christian McCaffrey swoons over Olivia Culpo's pre-Miss Universe era photo as 49ers RB's wife shares 'weekend recap ft. love and football'

Christian McCaffrey recently shared his love for Olivia Culpo's recent Instagram post. On Tuesday, Culpo shared a carousel of photos on Instagram from the past weekend, cheering on McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers.In the caption she shared her love for the time she spent with family and friends throughout the weekend. She shared snapshots from the weekend and gameday and a throwback photo at the end as well.&quot;Weekend recap…ft. love and football with my favorite people ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️&quot; Olivia Culpo wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChristian McCaffrey shared a comment on the Instagram post, most specifically the final photo in the post. The photo was a throwback of Olivia Culpo when she was younger, before her days as Miss USA or Miss Universe.&quot;Last slide ❤️❤️👍🏼👍🏼&quot; McCaffrey commented.Christian McCaffrey shared his thoughts on one photo. (Comment via Olivia Culpo's Instagram post.)The San Francisco 49ers running back appeared to enjoy seeing a throwback photo of Culpo from when she was younger. Culpo had a lot to cheer for during Sunday's Week 7 matchup between the 49ers Falcons. In the 20-10 win, McCaffrey had 149 rushing yards two rushing two touchdowns and 72 receiving yards.Olivia Culpo shared snapshot of sweet postgame moment of Christian McCaffrey and daughterOlivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey welcomed their first child, daughter Colette Annalise in July. Since then, the new mom has been sharing glimpses of her life on social media and now as a family of three at NFL games.After the 49ers scored the overtime win over the Rams in Week 5, Culpo shared a recap of the game which was attended by both the Culpo and McCaffrey families. Amongst the photos and videos was one of the running back greeting his daughter after the game. His dad, Ed McCaffrey held the infant in her car seat as the running back can be seen having a special moment with her.&quot;Family, football, and fiancés. Add in a win and all my favorite people in one place.. this one felt special 🥹🥹&quot;Culpo stated. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOlivia Culpo also shared a look at her daughter's gameday outfit which usually always features a McCaffrey jersey.