WATCH: Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia & Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder to feature in $3,290,000,000 worth brand's latest campaign

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 16, 2025 18:57 GMT
Christian McCaffrey&rsquo;s wife Olivia Culpo &amp; Jake Ferguson&rsquo;s fianc&eacute;e Haley Cavinder have teamed up on the same project. (Photos via Getty Images)
Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo & Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder have teamed up on the same project. (Photos via Getty Images)

Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo and Jake Ferguson's fiancé Haley Cavinder have teamed up with other high profile women for a new campaign. In a partnership with the NFL, clothing brand, Abercrombie & Fitch, has launched a new ad campaign that focuses on female visibility in sport.

As part of the campaign, Abercrombie & Fitch chose women of all different fields to represent the new line. The brand, which is worth over $3.2 million chose to reach all women.

Culpo and Cavinder represent being a female entrepreneur and a female athlete. Fellow NFL Wag, Ronika Stone, who is married to quarterback Jordan Love, is another female athlete in the campaign.

"In Her Own League—reframing what visibility means in sports culture and who gets to define it. These women are proving that strength, purpose, and presence come in more than one form," stated the Abercrombie & Fitch's Instagram post.
Olivia Culpo and Haley Cavinder aren't the only WAGs in involved in this new campaign.

Professional volleyball player Ronika Stone, who is married to quarterback Jordan Love, is another female athlete in the campaign. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's wife, Hailee Steinfeld's song, "Most Girls" is used for the campaign.

Haley Cavinder and twin sister Hanna launch Under Armour brand deal

Haley Cavinder has expanded her brand partnerships lately. The ad campaign with Abercrombie & Fitch is just one of the announcements she has had this week. Haley along with her twin sister, Hanna, have teamed up with activewear brand, Under Armour.

In the video, the twin sisters learn about the importance of keeping new and correctly sized undergarments. They voiced the importance of women knowing and wearing the correct bra size and advocate for others to do so as well.

"We're taking the @cavindertwins to bra school 📓✏️🍒" stated the post.

The Cavinder twins have been busy lately as they recently filmed a brand campaign with Sam's Club ahead of the holiday shopping season. Haley Cavinder though, still found time in her busy schedule to say 'yes' to her dream wedding dress just last week. She and Jake Ferguson announced their engagement in April.

