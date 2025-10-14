Josh Allen's wife Hailee Stenfield gets huge shoutout from Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly following Bills QB's touching tribute for 'Sinners' actress

After Josh Allen married his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, the Buffalo Bills quarterback has been open about discussing their relationship dynamics during interviews and in public. In an ESPN interview snippet shared by Page Six on Instagram on Tuesday, Allen praised the Hollywood actress for embracing the role of life partner.Allen's appreciation for Steinfeld was appreciated by Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, who shared the post on her Instagram story. She dropped a wholesome message for the &quot;Sinners&quot; actress and the reigning NFL MVP.&quot;Praying every player has someone like @haileesteinfeld in their corner,&quot; Kelly wrote.Josh Allen's wife Hailee Stenfield gets huge shoutout from Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly (Image Credit: Kelly/IG)Allen's statement was his answer to Marty Smith's question, &quot;What's the most fulfilling thing in your life right now?&quot; The quarterback called his wife as the &quot;most fulfilling&quot; part of his life and described her work ethic as inspirational.&quot;My wife is an unbelievable, undeniable rock star in her work, in her life as a person,&quot; Allen said. &quot;She's everything I need in my life.&quot;The host also asked Allen about the most important thing Steinfeld taught him.&quot;Maybe that I'm more than a football player,&quot; Allen said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAllen made a similar statement last month on &quot;The Pat McAfee Show,&quot; labeling Steinfeld as the &quot;stud&quot; of his life.Josh Allen crowned wedding to wife Hailee Stenfield as 'the coolest' part of the offseasonJosh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld tied the knot in May in an intimate, no-cell-allowed wedding in California. During the same ESPN interview on Tuesday, he gushed over their wedding while reflecting on their married life.“It's been good,&quot; Allen said. &quot;It's been pretty good. Yeah. I mean, not too often, like, I don't know, as a quarterback, you're always told to focus on what's next, right? And not too often do I really take a look back at what's happened and reflect, but yeah, I mean, getting married was the coolest. It was the most important day of my life.&quot;Steinfeld previously shared her opinion on marriage, giving fans an idea of what it's like to be an NFL player's wife, including its challenges.