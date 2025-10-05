"Josh Allen's job is on such strict schedule" - Hailee Steinfeld reveals reality of being married to Bills QB 1 month after onset of 2025 NFL season

Hailee Steinfeld is opening up about what life is really like as Josh Allen’s wife. In an interview published on Friday, she said their marriage mostly follows the NFL schedule.

Ad

“What we do is so unpredictable, and his job is on such a strict schedule,” Steinfeld said.

Steinfeld's comments come ahead of Allen's Week 5 game versus New England Patriots. With her own projects on pause, Hailee said she is happy spending weekends at games and enjoying quiet time at home.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“This time of year, I get to hunker down, slow down, support him and live life".

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

But once the NFL season ends, things shift.

“When the offseason rolls around, it’s go-time for me," the 'Sinners' star added.

This change is new for Hailee. She has been in Hollywood since 2007, and taking a break from work was not something she used to do.

“I’ve never lived this part of life before, outside of my work,” Hailee said. “I have gotten a lot better at understanding what it means to slow down and to share that with someone.That’s the greatest thing ever.”

Ad

The NFL dictates much of this rhythm.

The NFL season usually runs for about five months, from early September to early February. After that, teams enter the offseason, which includes free agency, the NFL Draft (usually in April), and training camps starting in July.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have been together since May 2023.

Buffalo’s recent history has kept Allen busy at the highest levels of competition. The Bills bowed out of the 2023 season in the AFC Divisional Round against the Kansas City Chiefs, and in the following year, fell short once more to the Chiefs, this time in the 2025 AFC Championship Game.

Ad

Looking back, Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen got married on May 31 after getting engaged in November 2024.

Hailee Steinfeld spotted at Josh Allen’s practice, links up with Andre Reed

Six days before the Bills’ Week 5 game against the Patriots, Hailee Steinfeld showed up at practice to support Josh Allen. On Monday, Bills legend Andre Reed shared a photo with the newly-married couple on Instagram.

Ad

"Mafia we on a roll," the caption read.

The Buffalo Bills started the 2025 season strong, winning all four of their games so far.

They beat the Ravens 41-40 in a close shootout, then handled the Jets 30-10. In Week 3, they took down the Dolphins 31-21, and followed that with a 31-19 win over the Saints. That put them at four wins and no losses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.