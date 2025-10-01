Hailee Steinfeld attends Josh Allen’s practice while linking up with Bills legend Andre Reed 6 days before team's Week 5 clash vs. Patriots

Josh Allen's wife and 'Sinners' star, Hailee Steinfeld was spotted at Buffalo Bills practice in New York. Bills legend and NFL Hall of Famer Andre Reed shared a photo with Josh and Hailee on his Instagram, writing:&quot;Mafia we on a roll.&quot;In the now-viral photo, Andre Reed wore a gray zip-up pullover with the Bills logo, black athletic pants, and white sneakers with red speckles.Hailee Steinfeld sported a black sleeveless top and wide-leg black pants, paired with black flats.Josh Allen wore his red Bills jersey with number 17, blue athletic shorts, a white wristband, and a Bills cap.Source: (Via Instagram/ @andre_reed83)As rightly pointed out by Reed, Bills are off to a strong start in the 2025 season.In Week 1, they edged out the Ravens 41-40 with Josh Allen leading a wild comeback. Week 2 was smoother, beating the Jets 30-10 thanks to James Cook’s 132 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.In Week 3, they took down the Dolphins 31-21, with Allen throwing 3 touchdowns and Cook adding another 100+ yard game.Week 4 saw another solid win over the Saints, 31-19, with Allen scoring 3 times and Cook rushing for 117 yards.The Bills now sit at 4-0 and look like serious contenders.The Buffalo Bills' Week 5 game is coming up on October 5 against the New England Patriots. It is a prime-time game at Highmark Stadium, with kickoff set for 8:20 PM ET.In the comment section, Andre Reed clapped back at a troller, who questioned his identity while recognizing the couple.&quot;Josh Allen and Hailey! Thats nice of them to take pics with a fan. Not sure who the guy on the left is tho,&quot; the follower wrote.To which, Reed commented:&quot;😂😂😂 Count the touchdowns neighbor.&quot;FYI, he who had a 15-season career with the Buffalo Bills from 1985 to 1999. Reed was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.Hailee Steinfeld went incognito at Josh Allen’s Week 1 gameHailee Steinfeld did attend the Buffalo Bills' Week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens on September 7 at Highmark Stadium.She was spotted in a private suite. However, the Hollywood actress was not shown on TV.Looking back, Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen got engaged on November 22, 2024. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThey were first linked in May 2023 after Josh’s split from longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams and went Instagram official in July 2024.The A-lister couple got married on May 31, 2025 in Santa Barbara, California. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDays after their wedding, Allen told reporters on June 11,“None other than marrying my best friend. She makes everything easier… That was the most important decision I’ll make in my life, and I made the right one.At present, Josh Allen is playing in his seventh NFL season in 2025.He was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2018 (Round one, Pick seven).Allen won the 2024 NFL MVP award, officially announced on February 6, at the NFL Honors ceremon.