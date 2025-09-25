  • home icon
  [PIC] Josh Allen's wife Hailee Steinfeld pouts for selfie with Shane Buechele's wife Paige loaded in Bills merch

By Garima
Modified Sep 25, 2025 18:25 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Hailee Steinfeld married Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in May and has been keeping a relatively low relationship profile since tying the knot. The couple wed in a ceremony in California, capping off two years together after first being seen publicly in New York City in May 2023.

Despite not being filmed often at Bills’ games, the actress does not miss a beat. Though she was not seen last Thursday night’s home win against the Miami Dolphins, a 31-21 victory that pushed the Bills to a 3-0 start, new photos have shown Steinfield going full Bills Mafia.

The Week 3 pictures show Steinfeld in a red sweatshirt and a Bills cap, alongside Paige, the wife of Bills practice squad quarterback Shane Buechele.

Buechele met his wife while attending the University of Texas, where he played quarterback and Paige was a cheerleader. The couple wed in March, 2023, in Texas.

While she’s often covert at games, Steinfeld was pictured during Week 1 Bills’ game against the Baltimore Ravens. Cameras caught her in a suite celebrating with Josh Allen’s mother after Buffalo won 41-40 in a comeback win. Allen threw for 394 yards and two touchdowns, completing 71.7% of his passes, making it his most hard-fought performance this season.

He has totaled five touchdowns and 755 passing yards over three seasons.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld have a unique ritual

Just as Hailee Steinfeld is often supporting Josh Allen from the stands, Allen too supports her in her acting career in his own way. During Friday’s episode of “The Pat McAfee Show” when McAfee mentioned Steinfeld’s performance as poet Emily Dickison in the series “Dickinson,” he asked Allen if they ever run lines together.

"I wouldn’t say that we run lines," Allen said. "I mean, she reads all of her scripts by herself and she’ll give me some updates on them. But, we will, at some points, kind of go off and do some improv stuff, so it’s pretty fun."

Allen, as he continued talking about his wife, called Steinfeld “an absolute stud” and “the best.”

