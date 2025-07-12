Josh Allen's wife Hailee Steinfeld shares pictures from phone gallery during her dreamy trip to Paris for Haute Couture Week

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s wife, Hailee Steinfeld, shared pictures of her dreamy trip to Paris. It marked her first major appearance in the spotlight after tying the knot with the NFL star.

Ad

Steinfeld opened up about the trip in an email newsletter for Beau Society and, on Saturday, shared a few pictures from her phone gallery, offering more glimpses. She posted the snaps with a simple one-word caption.

"oui!" Steinfeld wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Allen’s wife wore an embellished gown featuring a black bow-tie design on the front. She kept her makeup neat, completed the look with minimal jewelry and styled her hair in a bun.

In the first snap, she shared a close-up of her look, followed by a second shot of her sitting in a car. Steinfeld also included glimpses of beautiful artwork, candid pictures of food and scenic buildings from her trip.

Ad

The last slide of her post grabbed fans' attention. She shared a video of her enjoying dinner at a restaurant while reading a handwritten note from a fan.

“Hey, I didn’t want to interrupt your dinner, but I’m eating dinner with my friends and just wanted to say we love your movies! I hope you enjoy,” the note read.

Ad

She also turned the camera to show the fan who had written the message.

Meanwhile, in the newsletter for Beau Society on Friday, Josh Allen’s wife shared some interesting details about her trip. She traveled to Paris to attend Tamara Ralph's show for the Haute Couture Fashion Week with her mother, Cheri Steinfeld. The show was held on Tuesday, and after that, she had a "small dinner" with the fashion designer and her team and friends.

Ad

"Earlier this week, I took a quick trip to the fashion capital with my mom, and as is the case whenever I visit that city, I’ve returned home with more inspiration than I know what to do with," she wrote about her trip in Beau Society's newsletter.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Josh Allen’s wife Hailee shares wedding pictures

Josh Allen’s wife, Hailee, also shared some candid wedding pictures of the couple in an Instagram post on June 18. She posted a collage of serene snapshots with a one-word caption.

"HUSBAND !" she wrote.

Ad

On her special day, Steinfeld wore a custom-made off-shoulder white gown designed by Tamara Ralph, which she paired with matching gloves and a long train, while her husband donned a blue tuxedo.

Earlier this month, Hailee Steinfeld was spotted in California with her husband before heading to Paris.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.