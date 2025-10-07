  • home icon
  Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo drops 1-word reaction to BFFs Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk's latest YouTube show

Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo drops 1-word reaction to BFFs Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk's latest YouTube show

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 07, 2025 18:15 GMT
Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk launched a new series and fellow WAG, Olivia Culpo shared her excitement. (Photos via Getty Images)
Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk launched a new series and fellow WAG, Olivia Culpo shared her excitement. (Photos via Getty Images)

Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk announced big news on Monday night. The ladies will launch a new YouTube series called, "Wife’d Up, Mic’d Up!" which will follow their adventures each week during the NFL season.

The series will document as the ladies experience home and away games as they support their husbands George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk. The first episode of the series will launch later this week according to the post on Instagram.

"Introducing our new YouTube series, Wife’d Up, Mic’d Up! 🎙️ 🏈 @clairekittle @kristinjuszczyk We have wanted to create something special to bring you all along with us for the highs, the lows, and everything in between for the 2025 football season. Keep your eyes out for the first episode launching this week!" the post stated.
Fellow San Francisco 49ers' WAG, Olivia Culpo shared her excitement for the new series.

"YAASSSSSSS," Culpo commented on the Instagram post.
Olivia Culpo shared a response to the new series featuring Kittle and Juszczyk's news. (Comment via Wife'd Up, Mic'd Up Instagram post)
Olivia Culpo shared a response to the new series featuring Kittle and Juszczyk's news. (Comment via Wife’d Up, Mic’d Up Instagram post)

The ladies described in their Instagram announcement that they have been working on creating a series like this together for a while.

Kristin Juszczyk shared her love for 'the game'

Kristin Juszczyk shared a post over the weekend, sharing her love for NFL season. The designer and founder of the "Off Season" clothing shared a series of photos in her post of the last few weeks of the season.

In her first photo, she shared a snapshot of her alongside her husband, fullback Kyle Juszczyk. In that photo, she wore a custom 49ers halter top that created for her gameday look. She also shared photos alongside her close friend Claire Kittle as the two enjoyed a 49ers gameday.

"I love this game 🥰" Kristin Juszczyk captioned the Instagram post.

Juszczyk and Kittle also stopped by Kelly Stafford's podcast, "The Morning After" while in Los Angeles last week for the NFC west matchup against the Rams. The San Francisco 49ers are off to good start this season with a 4-1 record. They will have a tough task ahead as they prepare to face the 4-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road this weekend.

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

