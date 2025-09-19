49ers Kyle Juszczyk designer wife Kristin Juszczyk drops 2-word reaction for George Kittle's wife Claire's stylish look

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk’s wife Kristin is a part of the football community in a special manner. She designs custom game day outfits for NFL fans and the wives and girlfriends of athletes, and has worked with names like Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes.Kristin showed her fashion expertise by praising 49ers tight end George Kittle’s wife, Claire, on Instagram. Sharing a picture of Claire’s outfit on Friday, Kristin wrote:“Baddie alert.”@kristinjuszczyk IG storyClaire is well-known for her style. She often stands out in bright colors and unique designs at NFL events and during her travels. Some of her memorable looks include a custom Pro Bowl jersey minidress, an off-the-shoulder gown at a premiere and colorful print tops during the offseason.Adding to her fashion variety, Claire’s outfit on Friday was a basketball inspired look, where she’s wearing big white shorts with a black crop fitted one-shoulder top and gold jewellery while holding a basketball.Outside of fashion, Claire has a degree in Health and Human Physiology. She used to run a personal training business in Iowa City and now works as a wellness, fashion and travel content creator.Also Read: George Kittle's wife Claire drops 5-word reaction as Kristin Juszczyk's clothing brand launches new NFL-inspired outfitsClaire uploaded small moments she shared with George KittleThe photo Kristin shared came from Friday’s post by Claire, giving a peek into her life as a Kittle. Her and George Kittle have had a long journey together that began some 13 years ago.In the post, Claire shared several pictures that showed her everyday life, capturing simple and joyful moments that included her and George spending time together on various occasions, her enjoying outings with friends and family and many more.“Little moments,” she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGeorge and Claire met as freshman at the University of Iowa in 2012 when he was playing football and she was on the basketball team. George first noticed Claire crossing a parking lot and spent eight months trying to win her over. The couple married in 2019.Also Read: 49ers' George Kittle reveals how wife Claire will influence his retirement decision