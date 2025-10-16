  • home icon
  • Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder explores “undergarment school” as $2,040,000,000 brand taps her for special campaign

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 16, 2025 00:44 GMT
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson's fiancée, Haley Cavinder, is now the face of a new Under Armour women’s campaign. Haley and twin sister Hanna Cavinder starred in a fun video for the brand’s new project called “bra school,” which launched on Wednesday.

“We’re taking the Cavinder Twins to bra school,” Under Armour wrote in the caption.

In the video, a brand representative explained:

“About 80% of women are wearing the wrong bra size and that really impacts how it supports you, what your performance is. So it’s really important to make sure that you’re changing your sports bra out every six months and then also you’re wearing the correct size for you to really get all the benefits that the sports bra can provide.”
In between, Hanna joked:

“We’re going to bra school, baby.”

The representative of Under Armour, which has a market capitalization of $2,040,000,000 per Forbes, next showed how one bra could switch from straight back to crossback.

Haley's twin later added with a laugh:

“Thanks UA for helping us support the girls.”
Under the Under Armour's IG video, Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder kept the humor going in the comments, writing:

“Shopping for bras … I’ve grown up.”
Haley Cavinder makes a comment (via @underarmourwomen/IG)
Haley Cavinder makes a comment (via @underarmourwomen/IG)

Haley was a college basketball player before becoming a full-time influencer. She played for Fresno State and later transferred to the University of Miami with her twin sister, Hanna Cavinder.

Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson got engaged at Fort Myers Beach, Florida, in April. The two have not yet shared a date for their wedding.

Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder joins twin Hanna Cavinder in red swimsuits for a special party

On Friday, Haley Cavinder and her twin sister Hanna turned heads in matching red swimsuits while celebrating their sister Brooke Cavinder’s bachelorette party in Nashville.

The Cavinder twins posted a fun Instagram update with the caption:

“Let’s go girls 💃💃”

Haley wore a bright red bikini top with a center detail, paired with matching red bottoms under light blue, loose-fit jeans. She layered it with a white, loosely knit long-sleeve sweater and topped it off with a black-and-white cow-print cowboy hat and a black shoulder bag.

Hanna Cavinder opted for a red-and-white bikini top and a black open-knit matching pant set.

