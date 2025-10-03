  • home icon
  Jake Ferguson's future sister-in-law Hanna Cavinder drops 1-word message as Sophie Cunningham shouts out Fever after semifinal loss to Aces

Jake Ferguson's future sister-in-law Hanna Cavinder drops 1-word message as Sophie Cunningham shouts out Fever after semifinal loss to Aces

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Oct 03, 2025 11:50 GMT
Jake Ferguson
Jake Ferguson's future sister-in-law Hanna Cavinder and Sophie Cunningham (Image Source: Getty)

Jake Ferguson's future sister-in-law, Hanna Cavinder, reacted to Sophie Cunningham's heartfelt post about her WNBA season. The Indiana Fever shooting guard had posted a few highlights of her time this season with the new team after their loss in the semifinals. The Fever played the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday but struggled in a 107-98 loss.

Cunningham posted the snap with her teammates and reflected on her seven-year journey in the WNBA. She started her career in 2019 with the Phoenix Mercury after becoming a second-round pick in the draft.

"15 new friends, a couple fines (&fights), a new tooth, a new knee, and a happy heart …. year 7 is one for the books," Cunningham wrote.

Fans poured love for the WNBA star. Haley Cavinder's twin sister, Hanna. reacted to the post with a one-word caption.

"Queen," she wrote.
Jake Ferguson&#039;s future sister-in-law Hanna Cavinder dropped a message as Sophie Cunningham&#039;s post/@sophie_cham
Jake Ferguson's future sister-in-law Hanna Cavinder dropped a message as Sophie Cunningham's post/@sophie_cham

Jake Ferguson proposed to Haley Cavinder this offseason, and the couple is planning their wedding. He planned a romantic proposal for her in Florida and decorated the background with flowers.

Haley had teased about their wedding in a post on July 26 on Instagram and shared a few snaps of trying on the bridal outfit.

Jake Ferguson's future sister-in-law, Hanna, collaborates with Haley Cavinder for a fitness camp

Jake Ferguson's fiancée, Haley Cavinder, and her sister Hanna have started a fitness camp for college students, Cavinder Twins X College Workout Class Tour California.

They started the Day 1 camp at the University of Southern California earlier this month. They had posted a short video highlighting their camp on their Cavinder Twins Instagram account last week with a caption:

"Cavinder twins college tour college🤍 thank you so much to everyone who came!!!😭"
The twins are having a good time working on their projects and also often make time to cheer for Jake Ferguson during his games. They attended the Cowboys' first game of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month in custom-made outfits to cheer for the NFL tight end.

Haley donned black pants and a matching top, while her twin sister styled cream pants and a light denim top with a white star in the center. The Cowboys lost the first game to the Eagles 24-20 before beating the New York Giants 40-37.

In the third week, they lost to the Chicago Bears to lost 31-14, followed by last week's outing against the Green Bay Packers, which ended in a 40-40 tie.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

