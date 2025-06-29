Christian McCaffrey and wife Olivia Culpo embrace final pregnancy moments as due date nears [PIC]

Christian McCaffrey and his wife, Olivia Culpo, are embracing the last stage of their pregnancy journey. Culpo recently shared an adorable moment of the San Francisco 49ers running back holding her baby bump.

On Saturday, Culpo updated her Instagram story with a picture in which she could be seen sitting by McCaffrey, whose hands were on her bump. The running back kissed Culpo on the head, while the couple embraced the remaining days before visiting the hospital for delivery.

Christian McCaffrey and wife Olivia Culpo embrace final pregnancy moments as due date nears (Image Credit: Culpo/IG)

The picture was followed by another Instagram story featuring a photo of Christen McCaffrey enjoying the sunset with the couple's pet dog, Oliver Sprinkles. In the caption, Culpo gushed over the adorable moment:

"Just a man and his small dog enjoying the sunset."

With the due date approaching, Olivia Culpo has already started to prepare for the motherhood responsibilities that lie ahead. Earlier this week, Culpo attended cooking classes at The Culinary Institute of America at Copia.

Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo opened up about preparations for their baby

Olivia Culpo has started to prepare for her upcoming visit to the hospital for delivery, and during an interview with PEOPLE last month, she discussed it in detail. Culpo admitted that there were still "nitty-gritty" things that needed to be done, but all and all, she felt ready.

"I feel as ready as I will ever feel. I still have to do all of the nitty-gritty [things like] pack the hospital bag and things like that," Culpo said. "But yes, I feel very excited and just mostly grateful to be where I am in my pregnancy."

Moving forward in the interview, Culpo opened up about lifestyle changes that she had to make due to her pregnancy. She mentioned that she had to "completely change" her skincare regimen during her pregnancy journey.

Apart from talking about pregnancy, Culpo also revealed the first drink she wants to have as a mother.

"I definitely really want champagne. Champagne and whatever else comes with it, I'll be excited to eat it."

With not long until their baby is born, it is an exciting time for Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey.

