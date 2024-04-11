Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson married his college sweetheart Laykn Adkins in Malibu, California, this past weekend. The couple opened up about their relationship and big day in an interview with PEOPLE magazine.

The couple told the publication that they met in 2017 while attending North Dakota State University. They have been together ever since and have supported each other with their own dreams along the way.

Watson said that he and Adkins are teammates and that he loves their dynamic as a couple. He continued:

"We are team for life, lets me be me and do all of the things that I enjoy."-Watson

Adkins also opened up about their relationship and explained how they would rather spend time at home together than be out and about. She described their relationship as:

"We are huge homebodies and love to have dates at home like movie nights, cooking dinner or having take out brought in. We have a relationship that is so unique to who we both are."- Adkins

Laykn Adkins also shared that it's the quiet moments when they can joke around and just have fun together that are her favorite times with her new husband.

Christian Watson and his wife Laykn Adkins share wedding details

Christian Watson and his wife, Laykn Adkins, knew they wanted a special place to have their wedding. When they visited the Stone Mountain Estates in Malibu, California, they knew it was the one.

Christian Watson told PEOPLE magazine that he left most of the wedding planning up to Adkins as he was busy during the NFL season. However, he did have some ideas that he wanted incorporated into their big day, which included a wide variety of cuisine options.

The couple chose to have a buffet that featured chicken and waffles, pasta, salad and much more. Instead of a wedding cake, they chose to have a dessert bar that had cookies, cheesecake bites, Nutella bites, tartletts and more. The wedding guests were also treated to a late night snack of wings, sliders and fries before the night was over.

The wedding was officiated by Christian Watson's father, Tim Watson. Watson's Green Bay Packers teammates including Jordan Love, Aaron Jones, De'Vondre Campbell, Bo Melton, Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure and Josiah Deguara were all in attendance.

Laykn Adkins chose a Rime Arodaky's Celine dress to walk down the aisle. Watson wore a hunter-green tux by Alba.